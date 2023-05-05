Murder case opens after man stabbed on GT street

(CNS) A 37-year-old man from George Town was killed in the early hours of Friday morning and another man was injured following a stabbing on Shedden Road, east of the intersection with Main Street across the road from MacDonald’s restaurant. Police and emergency services arrived around 2am and found a man who was unresponsive.

Despite efforts to administer CPR, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The 40-year-old man, also from George Town, who was injured had been taken to hospital by private car and has since been discharged.

Police have given no details about what they suspect happened and have opened a murder investigation, which is the first for 2023. Last year the RCIPS dealt with four murders compared to two in 2021.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact George Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com