Ministers want to lock gate on Cabinet status grants
(CNS): Ministers Kenneth Bryan and Dwayne Seymour have called for a freeze on granting Caymanian status to residents who have been here for at least 15 years or who apply through Cabinet. The government frontbenchers said this was their own view and not yet a PACT policy, as it hadn’t been discussed. But they said that the increase in “non-generational Caymanians” negatively impacts political power, cultural values, business opportunities, housing and public spending.
In 2017, when Seymour was re-elected to parliament as an independent candidate, he ran on a very popular policy of stopping all work permits until local people had all secured “decent jobs”. But having joined the PPM coalition front bench, he did not deliver on that campaign promise.
He is now the labour minister and in a position to do so if he can secure the support of another three Cabinet colleagues, but despite his position and his ministerial portfolio, he has said that these ideas have not been discussed with either the PACT caucus or its inner circle.
Speaking last week on For the Record, Radio Cayman’s morning talk show, in the first of two appearances by the two men together, the ministers said they wanted to see an end to the granting of status to those who are not married or related in some way to a Caymanian.
On Monday, Tourism Minister Bryan said he felt it was “time to lock the gate” on status grants, which also convey voting rights, to prevent expatriates from influencing local politics. “We are giving away voting power” and conveying “principal freedoms”, such as the right to create and own a business outright, Bryan said, explaining at length the impact that status grants have on “who has power and control in your country”.
Exposing populist sentiments, the MP for George Town Central said that “non-generational Caymanians” could have principles that are different from the cultural norms of Caymanians who were born and grew up here. He added that the government would eventually be elected by a majority of voters who are non-native, having arrived here with different values and without a true understanding of Caymanian culture.
Bryan suggested that a government elected by non-generational voters might even ban turtle meat because they don’t understand its significance to the local population. Housing, the pressure on infrastructure, public spending and the development of businesses are all being impacted by the increase in Caymanians who came from elsewhere, Bryan and Seymour stated.
The two Cabinet members said the problems start with the creation of Caymanians from the immigrant population through the controversial points system towards residency that awards a significant number of points for land and home ownership. Expatriates can get up to 30 of the 110 points they need to secure residency by buying property, but the ministers said they want to see the credit for property ownership removed.
The points system, alongside the sale of property to non-residents, has now distorted the local housing market demand so much that most local people can no longer afford to buy a home in their own country.
Seymour said it was vital that Caymanians see and feel the benefit from Cayman’s growth as the new status holders were diluting the benefits. “We need to slow it down, to try to find a way for Caymanians to benefit… If we had a model that was wrong for the last 40 years, let’s review that,” he said.
Turning to the issue of permanent residency, Seymour said the issue of status grants could not be tackled without addressing this. Bryan said that getting PR created a straight path to Caymanian status unless an applicant has committed a serious crime, and suggested limiting work permit holders to five years.
Citing the latest figures from Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, Seymour noted that there are currently 35,646 work permit holders, which is yet another record with more coming every day, and 6,599 permanent residents, most of whom will be able to apply for status.
Seymour said that in the first instance, he was working on bringing a paper to caucus to address the PR system and the points process. “The problems that are coming along with the increase in the number of status grants are affecting our people in a negative way,” he added.
Bryan said that limiting the number of permanent residents and status holders would not necessarily reduce Cayman’s overall population but would “control who has power and control in your country”.
He said all Caymanians, including new Caymanians who already have status and are part of the community, needed to engage in this discussion so the government could come up with a way to protect all of their rights and help to ensure they retain political control.
See the FTR show on Radio Cayman’s YouTube channel below:
Many elder voters thankfully recall Bahamas post-independence flirtation with Pindling’s nationalistic xenophobia – they learned that lesson the hard way. Freeport became a ghost-town. Bermuda was gifted a reinsurance industry, and Cayman got banking, while also receiving many highly-skilled migrating professionals, who later helped form the basis for a robust hedge funds industry – paying the bills today. We shouldn’t be surprised to learn that these two failed regional history class, but it should be disqualifying nevertheless. Vote more carefully Cayman. Learning from others’ terrible misfortune really counts, because it spares us having to relive it with our own wallets.
Some of our MPs must be quite worried about these expatriates getting the vote and not understanding the Caymanian culture. These foreigners with their weird ways come from countries where people found guilty of beating up women would never be elected, nor would convicted drug dealers be voted in.
We need to lock the gate on low-brow characters running for and achieving high office. Voters need to petition for changes to the Elections Law so that convicted criminals can never again occupy the chambers where laws and regulations are forged, budgets and vendors decided, or become signatories on secret binding deals and withdrawals from our public purse. They will not self-terminate.
For once I agree with Kenneth Brian (Lord help me). BUT IF Cabinet issues any more Caymanian Status, they should be given to persons of Caymanian ancestry from the Isle of Pines, Honduras Bay Islands, San Andres, US Gulf Coast and other places Caymanian families settled in prevalence. Bring OUR culture back into our mix….NO more Jamaican culture, enough is enough!
Mouths can say anything when they learn to speak. They are securing their own political longevity by proposing such ideas.
Being elected for either of their electoral districts requires only a small pool of votes to keep them solidly entrenched in their own form of garrison politics.
To suggest that this is for love of country… yea, we were all born yesterday.
If we allow more people to become citizens of Cayman, we dilute their voting base making it very possible for individuals who look out for themselves, and yes, a small few to run the risk of not being reelected.
God forbid we have intelligent people in our political system that may actually give a damn of where Cayman is headed, and may be able to be a rudder to help steer the course.
And before we get into expat bashing, yes, I am a 5th generation Caymanian.
These guys are a couple of clowns.
“Tourism Minister Bryan said he felt it was “time to lock the gate” on status grants, which also convey voting rights, to prevent expatriates from influencing local politics. “We are giving away voting power” and conveying “principal freedoms”, such as the right to create and own a business outright.”
Its called Immigration, those status holders have been granted Caymanian Citizenship and all the entitlements it brings with it.
I’ll tell you who I’m not voting for….
One of the best ideas these two have ever come up with. Permanent residence and status should be stopped and let Caymanians build themselves back up. We are being squeezed out in every direction right now.
Cabinet can grant Caymanian status?! That explains a lot, holy crap.
29 @ 2:51pm – Yes, that was the big political disaster of 2003 promoted by McSleeza! That was the final sell-out of Cayman to many expats but worse…their minor dependents!
Guess which nationality took advantage of that and brought oodles of dependents to clog our NAU, health and school systems, among other negatives!!
For once I agree with Kenneth Bryan. Never thought I’d ever say that!!
I’d like to say that these two are a disgrace to these islands. An ex-drug dealing, realtor-promoting ego and a mentally challenged man who thinks laws do not apply to him.
Did we not learn nay lessons from the prior ban on status grants? The Privy Council decision gave us the situation we are in today. CIG has every right to decide the rules for granting of status but they can’t pull the rug out from under those that have followed the rules with this non formal freeze on PR and Status grants. I keep hearing that any day now a suit will be filed that will compel WORC/CIG to hear applications. You reap what you sow.
maybe take a poll of Caymanian employers as to how reliable their Caymanian employee’s are on a scale of 1-10
Can’t argue with stupid.
At least they are more upfront than all the other wannabe autocrats out there and saying the quiet part out loud “we want to choose our voters so we stay in power, not have the voters choose us”. Congratulations on shooting any legal argument you may have had in the foot.
Absolute morons.
This is scary, just look at negative impact these two self-serving morons could deliver if they were allowed to. We need to stop any support for this type of behaviour now, it doesn’t benefit Cayman for the future and just makes us more like a banana republic.
Caymanian status should be given to people born in Cayman or if your parents were born in Cayman.
Bunch of crap in the end,
downvote me to the seven-mile beach, please.
I agree with that. Born here or to Caymanian parents makes sense. Our island is too small to accommodate a 100k+ population. Also even if you don’t agree with every aspect of Caymanian culture people shouldn’t be trying to change it. It’s just plain disrespectful. I feel too many ex-pats are trying to force their politics and views on Cayman with little respect for the island’s history and values. My 10 cents as a first-generation Caymanian (born and raised here).
The presence of Kenny and Jon-Jon in Cabinet is an overwhelmingly powerful argument in favour of anything which might bring about political change.
They are so afraid of competent people taking office.
Two of the brightest right here.