Minister uses ‘personal’ billboards for anti-litter campaign
(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan is using his “personal billboards” to promote an anti-littering campaign, according to a release from his ministry. “The Minister’s billboards”, located in Central George Town at busy intersections, have been used to exhibit PSAs. They are currently asking people to dispose of their trash responsibly and keep the environment clean.
Unlike Bryan’s message to keep the island tidy, which most people can agree with, the billboards themselves are controversial. It is far from clear that they are legal as they don’t appear to be included in the exceptions under the planning law that allows some signs to be erected without planning permission.
Last year the Central Planning Authority (CPA) said these types of signs require planning permission. Politicians may erect billboards during official election campaigns without permission, but once the election is over, planning approval is required, even if they are being used for PSAs, especially if they promote the politician concerned, as is the case with Bryan’s billboards.
“Keeping our islands clean is a shared responsibility, and I wanted to do my part in promoting responsible waste management practices,” Bryan said. He noted that he was paying for the boards, but he did not say if he had sought planning permission or if he believed it was required.
“I am personally sponsoring the Beautification Task Force with their anti-littering message, and through this sponsorship, I hope to raise awareness and inspire more people to take action. This is my personal contribution to the Beautification Task Force, and the cost of these signs, in particular, are not paid for by the ministry.”
The billboards’ anti-littering messaging has been launched in conjunction with a new campaign by the Beautification Task Force, which is currently working to install anti-littering signage at the various ports of entry and beaches, and along roadways in all three islands.
Category: Local News
When I had a small business ad banner hung by the road planning ripped it down and disposed of it after two days. Obviously, favoritism is at play here. Makes sense given that they allowed pickleballz to build a kids playground right beside the busiest intersection in Cayman. #dobetter #equalplayfield
He must be talking about his friend the minister of planning and his political consigliere and henchmen but their not litter but in fact real political Garbage! That we cannot afford to recycled in the next election Eh Kenneth ?
If the justification is that “it’s in people yaad”,
I going put up my big billboard that says “No Weed No Vote” too. Kmt.
This big-as* sign with Kenny’s face is litter! What kind of Banana Republic are we living in that politicians can put up illegal signs in the middle of town and the people running the country say nothing. (Yes Wayne that’s your job!) I am sick of this loser thinking he can do what ever the he*l he wants to and no-one can touch him. Always throwing around prizes and buying people by playing the ‘big man’ – when in fact he is extorting businesses to get all his ‘gifts’ for the people. Check all those CA ‘gifts’. At least the media shut down his little real estate operation where he was using his ministerial position to line his pockets. In some countries a ministerial position means something and comes with a level of decorum – NOT this one I’m afraid!
Since this is now allowed, I’ll be putting up my own billboards everywhere to promote the causes which I support, starting with an an all out ban on leaf blowers.
I encourage everyone to do the same.
Add Voxys and Fits, please
Governor?
Whey she deh?
Make your mind Ken. You want a clean island but would prefer destroying our mangroves with the EW road? Help make sense of your madness bro?
Can the next billboard say “Don’t sell coke to undercover police officers in nightclubs”?
The one after that could say “Don’t assault police officers lawfully performing their duty”.
Could one say “Don’t use your role as an elected representative to promote your wife’s real estate business”?
You know what else are crimes Kenny?
Billboards
Drug Dealing
Obstruction of Justice
If these billboards are illegal, would someone be prosecuted for defacing them ? just asking for a friend. 😏
Since they are on private land it would be trespassing at least sadly.
Say what you will about Kenny, but everyone must admit, he’s #1 when it comes to dodging laws.
That billboard is litter. Why does a message about litter need his face on it? It looks like some tin pot dictatorship.
Mr Kenny is great man and you need to stop harnessing him. Leave Cayman if you are against us.
Pretty narrow minded thinking. So the only people that should be here are those that like the minister?
Even if this is legal, the only reason to put his picture on them is to draw attention to himself. Don’t be fooled people, these are the traits of a narcissist!
4.53..Narcissists are also sociopaths, as they have no concern for the well being or the interests of others,
People who shamelessly screw their business partners for example, or people who sell drugs , both having no conscience or regard for the damage they do to their fellow man or woman.
What about the election laws? This can be considered campaigning and could be subject to reporting as part of captain financing.
criminals think laws don,t apply to them
I’ve got another catchphrase you could try out Kenny, – might embarrass Wayne a bit but he’s probably numb to it now,
‘Single use is environment abuse’
This man is quite clearly jockeying for the PM’s job.
Lord please take this case in hand. Why would he want to identify with “littering” I guess any kind of attention is attention. Go Kenny oh you go!
KB just wants to see himself on the Billboard. He loves the “limelight” and any opportunity/excuse he can find to promote himself he will use it. Kinda funny.
remember the video he did lol
These billboards are themselves litter.
Definitely trash.
Ugly eyesores for sure
Fugly
I think it is just a way to keep visible to potential voters within the four year term, that’s all it is. which is an unfair tactic being used, billboards being placed at a busy intersection is a good way to cause our not so good drivers distraction to cause an accident.
And I’m sure against the campaign/elections law.
G string Kenny…..
Don’t encourage him, that might be the next picture.
Everyone knows you need planning permission.
The board is propaganda to promote himself
Fix the damn dump already, dispose of the trash by putting it on the land in one spot is responsible?
I am so sick of Kenneth Bryan, the fact that he is breaking the law (and continues to do so) shows exactly what kind of person he is. He doesn’t care about doing the right thing, only getting his face out there to promote himself. George Town Central, we can do better.
Are you sure Bryan is breaking the law?
Show me that he has planning permission for that billboard and I will retract my comment……feel free to post a copy of it here, wee’ll all be waiting……
KB thinks he’s above the law
Show us the planning permission or tear that shit down.
Wayne? Jane? Good governance?
Wayne ? Puleeezzze!!!!
A convicted drug pusher using a poster with the tagline “Keep our islands clean.”? Somewhat ironic.
Don’t you think?
Almost as ironic as someone putting up garish billboards exhorting us to keep Cayman beautiful (presumably aby adding his handsome face to the scenery!)
When was the last time someone was fined for littering?
No enforcement of the laws.
When was the last time someone was fined for illegal billboards? What’s good for Semmes must be good for Kenny, tear them down Wayne!
Probably pretty similar to the number who’ve been imprisoned, – a FOI request anyone ?
convicted drug dealers should NOT be allowed to run for M. P. The election laws got to be changed. Good.