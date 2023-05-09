Minister uses ‘personal’ billboards for anti-litter campaign

Minister Kenneth Bryan’s billboard on Eastern Ave

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan is using his “personal billboards” to promote an anti-littering campaign, according to a release from his ministry. “The Minister’s billboards”, located in Central George Town at busy intersections, have been used to exhibit PSAs. They are currently asking people to dispose of their trash responsibly and keep the environment clean.

Unlike Bryan’s message to keep the island tidy, which most people can agree with, the billboards themselves are controversial. It is far from clear that they are legal as they don’t appear to be included in the exceptions under the planning law that allows some signs to be erected without planning permission.

Last year the Central Planning Authority (CPA) said these types of signs require planning permission. Politicians may erect billboards during official election campaigns without permission, but once the election is over, planning approval is required, even if they are being used for PSAs, especially if they promote the politician concerned, as is the case with Bryan’s billboards.

“Keeping our islands clean is a shared responsibility, and I wanted to do my part in promoting responsible waste management practices,” Bryan said. He noted that he was paying for the boards, but he did not say if he had sought planning permission or if he believed it was required.

“I am personally sponsoring the Beautification Task Force with their anti-littering message, and through this sponsorship, I hope to raise awareness and inspire more people to take action. This is my personal contribution to the Beautification Task Force, and the cost of these signs, in particular, are not paid for by the ministry.”

The billboards’ anti-littering messaging has been launched in conjunction with a new campaign by the Beautification Task Force, which is currently working to install anti-littering signage at the various ports of entry and beaches, and along roadways in all three islands.