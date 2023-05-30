Minister appeals to community to help protect kids

Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has issued an appeal to parents, teachers and the community as a whole to commit to protecting, as well as educating, the children of the Cayman Islands. In a message marking Child Month, she said that despite the work being done, “child abuse… is still far too prevalent, which suggests that we have not yet managed to create a safe environment for all children”.

Child Month was carved out to highlight the needs of children, and this year’s theme is “Investing in Our Children Means Investing in Our Future”. O’Connor-Connolly said, “It is well-known that, over the years, we have invested heavily in teaching and learning resources. We have done this to improve the educational opportunities presented to our students.

“However, we also recognise that it is essential to invest in developing resources that will guarantee a safe learning environment for every child under our care. To this end, we have worked diligently to institute National policies for educational institutions outlining code of conduct expectations for adults, safe environment requirements, and a framework for the mandate to report suspicions of child abuse and neglect.”

Since 2021, around 2,700 people working and volunteering in educational institutions, both government and private sector, have completed the online child safeguarding training, and almost 1,300 have completed the in-person module to help them spot signs of child abuse.

But the government alone cannot succeed in protecting all children, and the broader society must prioritise their wellbeing, she said.

“I urge all parents, guardians and other caregivers to let us all work together to create a safe environment for our nation’s children,” the minister said. “In so doing, you must be vigilant, set up child-friendly spaces, engage in open conversations with your children, and listen carefully to their concerns.”

Thanking all those who champion the well-being of our children, the minister urged anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected to contact the child protection officer assigned to the child’s school or centre. They will then report the matter to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) for investigation.