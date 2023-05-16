Masked armed man robs Red Bay food truck

| 16/05/2023 | 24 Comments
Cayman News Service
Al La Kebab truck in Red Bay

(CNS): The Al La Kebab food truck on Selkirk Drive in Red Bay became the latest local business to be robbed on Saturday night in yet another spike of commercial stick-ups. The truck was held up at around 11:50pm by a masked man, dressed all in black, who brandished a firearm, police said. The robber demanded cash and escaped on foot with an undisclosed quantity from the register.

The suspect was of medium build and about 5’6″. No shots were fired and no one was physically injured during the robbery.

This was the fourth armed heist in the last three weeks. Burger King on Shamrock Road was robbed at the end of last month and the Esso gas station was robbed on 5 May, both nearby this latest robbery. The Esso gas station in George Town on Sheddon Road was also robbed last Thursday.

Anyone with any information about this latest robbery or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (24)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Cheese Face says:
    16/05/2023 at 2:35 pm

    20 years for gun possession, 30 for armed robbery, no discounts.

    19
    2
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 2:17 pm

    I thought they have security and cameras in place since they have been robbed before 🤷‍♀️

    7
    1
    Reply
  3. Beaumont Zodecloun says:
    16/05/2023 at 1:52 pm

    We are not safe. RCIPS can only respond after the fact. CCTV appears to be flaccid and fails to rise to the occasion, over and over again; a cohesive operation could track the perps from the crime to their arrest. What have/are we paying for?

    We are going to have to start pulling together, apparently, because the system is failing. We are going to start watching out for each other, and taking steps to track and sus out who these criminals are. I am NOT espousing vigilantism. Nope. I am espousing the togetherness of community which we all enjoyed not two decades ago.

    10
    4
    Reply
    • Fed up says:
      16/05/2023 at 6:00 pm

      People need to work with the police as someone knows who it is! look what happen in Brac, community work together with police and they found and arrest the person within days. police can’t work on their own.

      1
      Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 1:49 pm

    Until the employers start paying a decent wage to us common workers this will continue and get worse. Stop treating us all like slaves so you rich people can live the high life.

    5
    20
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/05/2023 at 4:41 pm

      na today bobo

      3
      Reply
    • Beaumont Zodecloun says:
      16/05/2023 at 7:37 pm

      You have to earn it like the rest of us — working from the bottom up, through diligence, personal sacrifice and integrity. Personal innovation and/or marketable creativity, musical or athletic talent is also an option. I have never been even close to rich.

      I can’t recall a single time in all my years where I sat on a corner and waited for someone to give me the money due me. Good thing, right?

      It starts with reSPECT for yourself and others. Good luck and God bless.

      1
      1
      Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 1:40 pm

    I don’t advocate armed robbery but the real robbery is Al La Kebab’s prices. $15 for a Beef and Lamb Shawarma??

    13
    8
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 1:30 pm

    Should have asked for a kebab, it’s probably worth more than what he took.

    8
    2
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 1:24 pm

    bout time.
    over $12 bucks for kebab thats the real robbery.

    9
    6
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 1:09 pm

    Another reason for cashless transactions ?

    9
    3
    Reply
  9. Anon. says:
    16/05/2023 at 12:45 pm

    Cheap imported labour from crime ridden countries, governmental and parental apathy towards public education, lax border controls, illegal immigrants. All contribute to the increase in armed criminality in this country. In such a tiny but prosperous and resource-rich nation, we should be seeing the majority of our citizens becoming well educated and successful contributors to our society. But the reality is, only those citizens with resources far over and above what the government can provide in terms of education and opportunity, those are the only ones that prosper. Pathetic. Every single everyday citizen is this country should be outraged.

    Our political leaders want to model this country after Dubai and Monaco, but those countries help their citizens to become prosperous. We do not do nearly enough.

    19
    4
    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 12:30 pm

    so not too fat, not too skinny guy about 5’6. got it. that should narrow it down to a few thousand people

    6
    1
    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 12:21 pm

    I seem to remember the rcips saying

    “we know who these criminals are and we are closing in on them” or something to that effect.”

    that was last year, I think.

    but yeah, let’s arrest and prosecute ppl who say “fuck” in public.

    14
    0
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 12:05 pm

    I pray the staff are not too shaken up by this

    And I pray Al le Kebab do not put up their prices again because of this!

    5
    1
    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 12:01 pm

    When caught, brand his forehead with big tatoo that says armed thief.

    Double his sentence and deport if not Caymanian.

    11
    2
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/05/2023 at 7:44 pm

      …and while we’re at it, let’s stone him in the town square before deporting. You people.

      1
      Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    16/05/2023 at 10:51 am

    Police has lost against the criminals. When criminals can commit armed robbery at will with complete impunity, this is not a losing battle, it’s a lost battle. So much for the effectiveness of the ridiculous weapons laws. Bring in US cops that know how to deal with this situation.

    4
    10
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/05/2023 at 4:38 pm

      I can’t breathe

      2
      4
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/05/2023 at 7:48 pm

      Well in order to do that, all officers must then carry a gun as that is your US officers’ sole means of dealing “with this situation”. Since they wake up in the morning with a list of how many of the poors they will deal with that day … well, I guess it does solve a few problems. Sure bring em.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      17/05/2023 at 8:11 am

      God no, they are uneducated power trippers there. Get more from the UK

      1
      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»