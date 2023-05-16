Masked armed man robs Red Bay food truck
(CNS): The Al La Kebab food truck on Selkirk Drive in Red Bay became the latest local business to be robbed on Saturday night in yet another spike of commercial stick-ups. The truck was held up at around 11:50pm by a masked man, dressed all in black, who brandished a firearm, police said. The robber demanded cash and escaped on foot with an undisclosed quantity from the register.
The suspect was of medium build and about 5’6″. No shots were fired and no one was physically injured during the robbery.
This was the fourth armed heist in the last three weeks. Burger King on Shamrock Road was robbed at the end of last month and the Esso gas station was robbed on 5 May, both nearby this latest robbery. The Esso gas station in George Town on Sheddon Road was also robbed last Thursday.
Anyone with any information about this latest robbery or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
20 years for gun possession, 30 for armed robbery, no discounts.
I thought they have security and cameras in place since they have been robbed before 🤷♀️
We are not safe. RCIPS can only respond after the fact. CCTV appears to be flaccid and fails to rise to the occasion, over and over again; a cohesive operation could track the perps from the crime to their arrest. What have/are we paying for?
We are going to have to start pulling together, apparently, because the system is failing. We are going to start watching out for each other, and taking steps to track and sus out who these criminals are. I am NOT espousing vigilantism. Nope. I am espousing the togetherness of community which we all enjoyed not two decades ago.
People need to work with the police as someone knows who it is! look what happen in Brac, community work together with police and they found and arrest the person within days. police can’t work on their own.
Until the employers start paying a decent wage to us common workers this will continue and get worse. Stop treating us all like slaves so you rich people can live the high life.
na today bobo
You have to earn it like the rest of us — working from the bottom up, through diligence, personal sacrifice and integrity. Personal innovation and/or marketable creativity, musical or athletic talent is also an option. I have never been even close to rich.
I can’t recall a single time in all my years where I sat on a corner and waited for someone to give me the money due me. Good thing, right?
It starts with reSPECT for yourself and others. Good luck and God bless.
I don’t advocate armed robbery but the real robbery is Al La Kebab’s prices. $15 for a Beef and Lamb Shawarma??
How much for a fried fish dinner? Make it yourself. Can’t afford it, make it yourself then.
Should have asked for a kebab, it’s probably worth more than what he took.
bout time.
over $12 bucks for kebab thats the real robbery.
Another reason for cashless transactions ?
Cheap imported labour from crime ridden countries, governmental and parental apathy towards public education, lax border controls, illegal immigrants. All contribute to the increase in armed criminality in this country. In such a tiny but prosperous and resource-rich nation, we should be seeing the majority of our citizens becoming well educated and successful contributors to our society. But the reality is, only those citizens with resources far over and above what the government can provide in terms of education and opportunity, those are the only ones that prosper. Pathetic. Every single everyday citizen is this country should be outraged.
Our political leaders want to model this country after Dubai and Monaco, but those countries help their citizens to become prosperous. We do not do nearly enough.
…and this is just a piece of the story.
so not too fat, not too skinny guy about 5’6. got it. that should narrow it down to a few thousand people
I seem to remember the rcips saying
“we know who these criminals are and we are closing in on them” or something to that effect.”
that was last year, I think.
but yeah, let’s arrest and prosecute ppl who say “fuck” in public.
I pray the staff are not too shaken up by this
And I pray Al le Kebab do not put up their prices again because of this!
When caught, brand his forehead with big tatoo that says armed thief.
Double his sentence and deport if not Caymanian.
…and while we’re at it, let’s stone him in the town square before deporting. You people.
Police has lost against the criminals. When criminals can commit armed robbery at will with complete impunity, this is not a losing battle, it’s a lost battle. So much for the effectiveness of the ridiculous weapons laws. Bring in US cops that know how to deal with this situation.
I can’t breathe
good.
Well in order to do that, all officers must then carry a gun as that is your US officers’ sole means of dealing “with this situation”. Since they wake up in the morning with a list of how many of the poors they will deal with that day … well, I guess it does solve a few problems. Sure bring em.
God no, they are uneducated power trippers there. Get more from the UK