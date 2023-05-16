Masked armed man robs Red Bay food truck

Al La Kebab truck in Red Bay

(CNS): The Al La Kebab food truck on Selkirk Drive in Red Bay became the latest local business to be robbed on Saturday night in yet another spike of commercial stick-ups. The truck was held up at around 11:50pm by a masked man, dressed all in black, who brandished a firearm, police said. The robber demanded cash and escaped on foot with an undisclosed quantity from the register.

The suspect was of medium build and about 5’6″. No shots were fired and no one was physically injured during the robbery.

This was the fourth armed heist in the last three weeks. Burger King on Shamrock Road was robbed at the end of last month and the Esso gas station was robbed on 5 May, both nearby this latest robbery. The Esso gas station in George Town on Sheddon Road was also robbed last Thursday.

Anyone with any information about this latest robbery or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.