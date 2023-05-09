Scene of murder in George Town on Friday

(CNS): Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the murder of Randy Kelsey Robinson (37) after he was stabbed outside the Carib Café in George Town early Friday morning, 5 May. A 22-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with murder, but police say they are looking for two others who they believe were involved in the violence.

Another man who was seriously wounded remains in hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

“This investigation into the murder incident that took place at the Carib Café in George Town at approximately 2am on Friday, 5 May, is still very much an active investigation,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We are seeking the assistance of the public to identify and locate two other men who were involved in this incident and who remain outstanding at this time.”

Lansdown said that several people were at the location at the time of the incident and may have seen the killing or interacted with those involved beforehand. “Any bit of information that you may be able to offer is valuable to the investigation,” he added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact George Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

A reward is given for tips submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website that lead to a conviction.