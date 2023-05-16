Man charged over gun following police chase crash

(CNS): A 30-year-old George Town man has been charged with six offences following his arrest last week after he crashed into a wall as he was being pursued by police. The man was due in court Tuesday to answer charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, causing fear of violence, possession of ganja and dangerous driving.

The police said they arrested the man following reports that he had been seen with a gun. When they tracked down the vehicle in George Town, they used sirens and lights to signal him to stop but he refused to comply. He then collided with the wall of a store on North Church Street. During the search of his car, police officers found a loaded handgun.