Local man admits having unlawful loaded gun
(CNS): Jerry Daniel Archer (43) from Bodden Town has admitted having a loaded semi-automatic pistol without a licence and is now facing a mandatory minimum seven-year sentence. Archer, who is Caymanian, was charged following a raid at his home by police on Saturday, 29 April, under a search warrant. He pleaded guilty Friday during his second appearance in court and is now due to be sentenced in July.
Damn ex-pats shooting up the damn place….oh, wait a minute…
i rather starve than go jail…so me no doing nothing against law…if u can do time…dont do crime!
This guy is around my age. What is wrong with some men? they never grow up? terminally stupid?
Some choose the easier and sadly more lucrative short term route of crime because they aren’t willing to make the sacrifices necessary to be successful in the long term.