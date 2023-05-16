Hospital tight-lipped over convicted EMT

A&E at the George Town hospital

(CNS): The Health Services Authority told CNS it would not comment publicly on matters relating to specific personnel following our questions about the employment status of one of their emergency services technicians, Selvin Senon Caballero (41), who was convicted of child sexual abuse last week. The hospital said it was “aware that a member of staff was convicted”, but said nothing specific about Cabellero’s employment.

“Staff charged with serious offences are normally placed on required leave with notice of potential dismissal if they are convicted,” officials stated in an email. “The HSA will swiftly conclude this process in accordance with our internal disciplinary procedures; however, the Authority will not comment publicly on matters relating to specific personnel.”

Caballero was charged in 2020 and has been on bail since November of that year. It is not clear when or if he was suspended following his arrest or the charges, and if so whether or not he remained on full pay as he awaited trial. He was convicted of seven counts of sexual abuse on a child who was just twelve years old when the assaults were finally reported.

He remains on bail and is due to be sentenced in August.