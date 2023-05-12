GT Esso gas station robbed at gunpoint

Esso Gas Station, Shedden Road

(CNS): Two masked men, one of whom appeared to be carrying a firearm, held up the convenience store at a gas station in George Town on Thursday evening, police said. At around 8pm, the men burst into the On The Run shop at the gas station near the Shedden Road and North Sound Road intersection. They demanded cash from the register, which they took and ran away, heading west along Shedden Road.

One of the suspects was short with a brown complexion, and the second was taller with a dark complexion. Both were dressed in all black.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers.