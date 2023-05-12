Gov’t surplus surges to record high in first quarter
(CNS): The unaudited financial results for the first three months of this year show that core government has racked up a record surplus of $235 million. The Cayman Islands Government collected $22.6 million more than expected, and public spending was lower than forecast, putting it in an optimistic position, according to a release. But the first quarter is always the best for the public coffers due to fees from the financial sector, so officials said that costs would be “diligently monitored”.
After the earnings and costs incurred by statutory authorities and government companies are factored in, the Entire Public Sector (EPS) reflects a total surplus of $231.7 million. As of 31 March, CIG’s net assets stood at $2.2 billion, with overall bank account balances of $512.8 million in cash and deposits.
The EPS surplus is $24.4 million higher than the 2023 budget anticipated for the period, a positive variance of 11.8%. While the SAGCs had a negative impact of $3.3 million on the overall surplus as a result of the unfavourable performance of Cayman Airways and the HSA, the combined first quarter performance for the SAGCs was $1.5 million more favourable than the expected deficit of $4.8 million.
This means that the EPS surplus increased by $21.7 million when compared to the first three months of 2022.
The money came largely from coercive revenues, as the government collected $455.9 million, which was $16.2 million more than it had forecast and $20.2 million (4.6%) more than it collected during the same period last year. The financial sector saw a better-than-expected performance in the registration of mutual and private funds, leading to an additional $8.1 million in fees from these two areas alone.
Tourism accommodation fees were $7.1 million higher than budget expectations as stayover guest numbers continued to grow. An additional $4.5 million more than predicted was also collected in work permit fees, which officials said reflected an increased demand for workers after the borders reopened and a stronger economic performance than had been expected.
Although expenses were on target, just $400,000 less than budget expectations, staffing costs were $8 million less than predicted and supplies were $6.1 million less. But spending by SAGCs was over $14 million more than budgeted. The government paid over $4 million more than expected to the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO) and the Health Services Authority (HSA).
“The variance with respect to CINICO is due to higher-than-expected actual costs for Health Insurance for Civil Service Pensioners,” government officials said in a release about the first quarter results. “The adverse variance with respect to the HSA is due to actual costs for the Care of Indigents of $3.8 million exceeding the budget for this category.”
The budget line item for Tertiary Care at Local and Overseas Institutions was also well over budget by some $4.8 million more than was allocated for the start of the year, with total costs currently at $10.2 million, exceeding prior year-to-date spending by $1.9 million, officials from the finance ministry stated.
The CIG also spent $5.4 million more than it had forecast on Scholarships and Bursaries and an additional $1.3 million on Financial Assistance.
The government’s cash position was $512.8 million on 31 March, which included operating cash and deposits of $339.3 million, and reserves and restricted deposits of $173.5 million. The accumulation of cash comes from higher-than-expected revenues as well as a delay in capital projects. Meanwhile, the government’s debt balance stood at $496 million.
See the first quarter unaudited Quarterly Financial Report here.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Taxing imports at maximum inflation is a great way to boost profits!
Bidenomics is great for governments!
Ofcourse, the amount of duty they collect in exchange for nothing.
The reality of Government finances as they stand today is largely based on the groundwork and establishment of laws that cater to an offshore industry. This was done decades ago therefore neither; the PPM who have largely given away revenue in the form of Concessions for which no records are available (hmm sensitive) and who knows what else, or PACT who seems hell bent on imploding prior to the next General Election.
Until any of these groupings and those to come can show a plan of action that decisively brings in wealth that flows in equal from the top to the bottom of the populace providing the ability to earn to all , then credit will be due. So you little Ministers who are rubbing your hands in glee your accomplishments to date are nothing to speak of so start working for your salary which will be taken away in just two years if we don’t see real progress from your governance over these precious Islands that is overcrowded and not really progressing.
There is a huge issue here, ask anyone at a senior level in the Civil Service, every dept is being forced to make serious cuts to their 24/25 budgets. These cuts effectively impact the services they provide, whether it’s Health, NAU, Fire, etc etc. it seems as though the PACT Government is setting themselves up to be able to brag about having huge surpluses whilst not delivering key services to the public.
This unfortunately is typical of a Government that is only interested in clinging to power and then getting themselves reelected to the trough again
It surging alright but for who ?A very tiny corrupt political cabal and their disciples and friends and family and that’s why their is no accountability or responsibility on how its been spent or wasted.
How would you know if the is a surplus when half government departments don’t report…..jokers
Let’s not be like the UK and North Sea oil. Every penny spent and nothing to show for it.
Please send Andre to Norway for a lesson.
You know they are just going to give it away…
Yet insurance is going up. The cost of living is going up. Yet our way of life is deteriorating. Traffic is appalling and the dump gets higher. Do you think bragging about record surplus is making your average person happy? Deluded.
But still can’t buy redundancy and ensure resiliency in MRCU mosquito control and weather radar🙄
has to…taxes increased…pay renain same..lol…more money to build roads…ha ha ha