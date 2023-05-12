Gov’t surplus surges to record high in first quarter

(CNS): The unaudited financial results for the first three months of this year show that core government has racked up a record surplus of $235 million. The Cayman Islands Government collected $22.6 million more than expected, and public spending was lower than forecast, putting it in an optimistic position, according to a release. But the first quarter is always the best for the public coffers due to fees from the financial sector, so officials said that costs would be “diligently monitored”.

After the earnings and costs incurred by statutory authorities and government companies are factored in, the Entire Public Sector (EPS) reflects a total surplus of $231.7 million. As of 31 March, CIG’s net assets stood at $2.2 billion, with overall bank account balances of $512.8 million in cash and deposits.

The EPS surplus is $24.4 million higher than the 2023 budget anticipated for the period, a positive variance of 11.8%. While the SAGCs had a negative impact of $3.3 million on the overall surplus as a result of the unfavourable performance of Cayman Airways and the HSA, the combined first quarter performance for the SAGCs was $1.5 million more favourable than the expected deficit of $4.8 million.

This means that the EPS surplus increased by $21.7 million when compared to the first three months of 2022.

The money came largely from coercive revenues, as the government collected $455.9 million, which was $16.2 million more than it had forecast and $20.2 million (4.6%) more than it collected during the same period last year. The financial sector saw a better-than-expected performance in the registration of mutual and private funds, leading to an additional $8.1 million in fees from these two areas alone.

Tourism accommodation fees were $7.1 million higher than budget expectations as stayover guest numbers continued to grow. An additional $4.5 million more than predicted was also collected in work permit fees, which officials said reflected an increased demand for workers after the borders reopened and a stronger economic performance than had been expected.

Although expenses were on target, just $400,000 less than budget expectations, staffing costs were $8 million less than predicted and supplies were $6.1 million less. But spending by SAGCs was over $14 million more than budgeted. The government paid over $4 million more than expected to the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO) and the Health Services Authority (HSA).

“The variance with respect to CINICO is due to higher-than-expected actual costs for Health Insurance for Civil Service Pensioners,” government officials said in a release about the first quarter results. “The adverse variance with respect to the HSA is due to actual costs for the Care of Indigents of $3.8 million exceeding the budget for this category.”

The budget line item for Tertiary Care at Local and Overseas Institutions was also well over budget by some $4.8 million more than was allocated for the start of the year, with total costs currently at $10.2 million, exceeding prior year-to-date spending by $1.9 million, officials from the finance ministry stated.

The CIG also spent $5.4 million more than it had forecast on Scholarships and Bursaries and an additional $1.3 million on Financial Assistance.

The government’s cash position was $512.8 million on 31 March, which included operating cash and deposits of $339.3 million, and reserves and restricted deposits of $173.5 million. The accumulation of cash comes from higher-than-expected revenues as well as a delay in capital projects. Meanwhile, the government’s debt balance stood at $496 million.