Fugitive faces additional charges after arrest

| 10/05/2023
Ronald Ernesto Swaby, Cayman News Service
Ronald Ernesto Swaby

(CNS): Ronald Ernesto Swaby (28), who was wanted by police after he jumped bail, was arrested on Sunday and remanded in custody. He fled following a conviction for possession of an imitation gun with intent, but is now also facing drug-related offences and a number of breaches of court orders. RCIPS officers tracked him down near Seymour Drive in George Town on Sunday.

Police said that when he was found Swaby was travelling in a vehicle with other people. The officers found both cocaine and prescription drugs during a search of the vehicle and its occupants, who were all arrested for drug-related offences, including Swaby. The matter is currently under investigation, police said.

Swaby appeared in court Tuesday and is expected to return next week.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments are closed.

«
»