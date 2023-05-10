Fugitive faces additional charges after arrest

Ronald Ernesto Swaby

(CNS): Ronald Ernesto Swaby (28), who was wanted by police after he jumped bail, was arrested on Sunday and remanded in custody. He fled following a conviction for possession of an imitation gun with intent, but is now also facing drug-related offences and a number of breaches of court orders. RCIPS officers tracked him down near Seymour Drive in George Town on Sunday.

Police said that when he was found Swaby was travelling in a vehicle with other people. The officers found both cocaine and prescription drugs during a search of the vehicle and its occupants, who were all arrested for drug-related offences, including Swaby. The matter is currently under investigation, police said.

Swaby appeared in court Tuesday and is expected to return next week.