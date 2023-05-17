Financial crime talking shop emerges from JMC

At a JMC event, (L-R) Premier Wayne Panton, Minister André Ebanks, Prince Edward and UKOT Minister Lord Goldsmith

(CNS): Later this year, the British Virgin Islands will host the inaugural annual meeting between the United Kingdom and its overseas territories to discuss tackling illicit finance. This new “ministerial-level annual dialogue” emerged from this year’s UKOT Joint Ministerial Council meeting, held in London last week, and aims to defend financial systems against illicit actors, according to officials.

A communique issued after the JMC stated that the “dialogue” demonstrated an “enhanced commitment” by the UK Government and the territories to work together on the issue of financial crime.

“We will deepen our partnership to tackle shared illicit-finance threats,” the document said. “We continue to meet the highest international financial standards, including those set by the Financial Action Task Force and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The Overseas Territories and the UK will continue to cooperate, including through technical forums on anti-money laundering, sanctions enforcement, counter-terrorist financing and foreign bribery.”

The Cayman Islands and Gibraltar are the only two overseas territories that remain on the FATF grey list, though, despite allegations that London continues to be a very high-risk jurisdiction for all types of financial crime, it has never been on any list.

Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands Ministry of Financial Services continues efforts to remove the jurisdiction from the FATF grey list. Officials remain hopeful that at its meeting in June, the FATF will signal that this will happen later this year.

While there are concerns about Cayman remaining on the FATF grey list, the communique also revealed the establishment of a technical working group on the issue of beneficial ownership transparency, an issue of even greater concern to the UK, where the offshore financial services world is seen as opaque.

The goal of this group, it was said, is to share expertise and consider issues surrounding the implementation of publicly accessible registers of company beneficial ownership that contain the necessary safeguards to protect the right to privacy.

During the week of the JMC, the local offshore advocacy body, Cayman Finance, partnered with the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce to hold a discussion with stakeholders on the latest developments in Cayman’s finance sector.

Steve McIntosh, CEO of Cayman Finance, said the message they wanted to deliver was that, even in these challenging times for the global economy, the Cayman Islands continues to go from strength to strength as a financial centre. “But we will not rest on our laurels. The role of Cayman Finance is to help our private and public sector stakeholders to continue to improve our regulations, products and services and to find new ways to add value for our clients, investors and consumers all over the world.”

Financial Services Minister André Ebanks said the event was an opportunity for him to engage with long-standing clients, trusted service providers and well-respected stakeholders and to provide them with insights and the latest developments from a government perspective.