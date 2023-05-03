Final ToR guiding road EIA includes public views

Child’s submission on the EWA

(CNS): The final terms of reference (ToR) forming the basis for the increasingly controversial environmental impact assessment for the East-West Arterial extension have been published, and many of the public comments and questions submitted during the consultation process have been included. Some have also been taken on board as part of the final terms, including the expansion of the study area from one mile from each side of the road corridor to 1.5 miles.

Those involved in compiling the document said the suggestion from Sustainable Cayman to increase the induced growth study area to 1.5 miles would enable a better evaluation of the potential development along the corridor.

“The results from this analysis would then be coordinated with the stakeholders, including the Department of Planning and the public, to determine if changes should be made to the access points or other policies to reduce the potential for development,” the document stated.

These terms of reference have been developed by the National Roads Authority in collaboration with the Environmental Assessment Board, which includes representatives from the Department of Environment, the Department of Planning, the Water Authority and the Public Works Department. The result of the EIA will be an environmental statement, which will help to inform the decision-making process.

The document stresses that the goal of the project is to achieve no net loss of biodiversity and to avoid or at least minimise the impacts. The NRA said it would be seeking ways to mitigate impacts that cannot be avoided. However, the document notes that “mitigation ratios cannot be established prior to the EIA studies being completed”, underlining the importance of the EIA, which the parliament has now voted to stop, despite it being a legal requirement.

In the document, the NRA agrees that long-term monitoring of mitigation is also necessary and should be included as part of the EIA and the subsequent environmental management plan (EMP), which would establish monitoring and mitigation during the project.

The NRA also stated in the report the importance of considering all of the environmental

impacts of the project on the mangroves and the wetlands, as well as on quality of life. This is to ensure that alternatives are considered and mitigation measures put in place, another acknowledgement by the NRA that the EIA is needed, despite recent assertions by Planning Minister Jay Ebanks that the roads authority does not think there is a need for an EIA except beyond Lookout Gardens.

The document includes questions and comments made at the meetings together with responses, as well as the formal technical submissions and individual submissions from interested parties, local environmental groups, non-profits and landowners. In many cases, the NRA has responded directly to the submissions, noting that the road could still be re-aligned in response to suggestions.

It also includes dozens of submissions from local school children, all of whom are begging the government not to cut down the mangroves. In clear and simple terms, the students draw and write about the importance of mangroves and the services they provide, which the children conclude are more important than roads.