Fast food restaurant robbed at gunpoint

CCTV footage of robbery at Burger King

(CNS): The Burger King on Shamrock Road, just past Grand Harbour, became the latest business to be robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robber, who wore a mask and carried a gun, entered the restaurant at about 8:45pm and demanded cash from the register. He fled the location on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash. The suspect had a dark complexion, was of medium build and was dressed in black with a long-sleeved hooded top.

No shots were fired during the incident, and no one was physically hurt.

The robbery is under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.