Fast food restaurant robbed at gunpoint
(CNS): The Burger King on Shamrock Road, just past Grand Harbour, became the latest business to be robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robber, who wore a mask and carried a gun, entered the restaurant at about 8:45pm and demanded cash from the register. He fled the location on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash. The suspect had a dark complexion, was of medium build and was dressed in black with a long-sleeved hooded top.
No shots were fired during the incident, and no one was physically hurt.
The robbery is under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.
Looks like Buju to me, possibly Blacks though. Hard to tell.
we need more whopper coppers…
so you telling me the criminals can walk around like this the wild west while us commoners can even have a pepper spray or a taser……welcome to the Cayman Islands.
Eating fast food is more dangerous to your health than I first suspected.
Eating spinach and living by the Dump nullifies your efforts to stay healthy.
Man, we cannot even raise criminals to be smart criminals.
Aggravated robbery charge, you say? What a dumbass – if he gets caught, and they usually do, he’ll be looking at 7-10 years minimum because he used a gun to steal an absolute pittance that wouldn’t even pay the rent on a modest 1 bed apartment.
Idiot.
Yeah but he also got a large fries for his efforts!!!
So poor people who are the only ones who eat fast food get hosed again and traumatized by this.
Umm everyone eats fast food.
BAN mask wearing unless driving in your car by yourself.
Making something illegal doesn’t stop criminals from doing it, exhibit A.
Like selling cocaine for example.
Who ever did that?
you want fries with that?