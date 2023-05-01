Fast food restaurant robbed at gunpoint

| 01/05/2023 | 14 Comments
CCTV footage of robbery at Burger King, Grand Cayman, Cayman News Service
CCTV footage of robbery at Burger King

(CNS): The Burger King on Shamrock Road, just past Grand Harbour, became the latest business to be robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robber, who wore a mask and carried a gun, entered the restaurant at about 8:45pm and demanded cash from the register. He fled the location on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash. The suspect had a dark complexion, was of medium build and was dressed in black with a long-sleeved hooded top.

No shots were fired during the incident, and no one was physically hurt.

The robbery is under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (14)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    02/05/2023 at 11:00 am

    Looks like Buju to me, possibly Blacks though. Hard to tell.

    2
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    02/05/2023 at 10:57 am

    we need more whopper coppers…

    1
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    02/05/2023 at 8:56 am

    so you telling me the criminals can walk around like this the wild west while us commoners can even have a pepper spray or a taser……welcome to the Cayman Islands.

    5
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    02/05/2023 at 8:35 am

    Eating fast food is more dangerous to your health than I first suspected.

    4
    1
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2023 at 11:40 pm

    Man, we cannot even raise criminals to be smart criminals.

    Aggravated robbery charge, you say? What a dumbass – if he gets caught, and they usually do, he’ll be looking at 7-10 years minimum because he used a gun to steal an absolute pittance that wouldn’t even pay the rent on a modest 1 bed apartment.

    Idiot.

    9
    1
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2023 at 4:16 pm

    So poor people who are the only ones who eat fast food get hosed again and traumatized by this.

    8
    7
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2023 at 3:19 pm

    BAN mask wearing unless driving in your car by yourself.

    11
    5
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2023 at 2:33 pm

    you want fries with that?

    6
    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»