Esso gas station robbed at gunpoint

(CNS): Police have opened yet another robbery investigation following an armed stick-up at the Esso gas station on Shamrock Road at around 3:20 on Friday morning. Two masked men entered the store, brandished a gun and demanded cash from the registers. They took off with an undisclosed sum of money on foot, appearing to head east.

One of the suspects was about 5’6″ tall, of slim build and dark complexion, and was wearing a light-coloured jacket with a hood and a mask. The second suspect had a light complexion and was of similar height and build. He was dressed in full black with a dark-coloured mask.

This robbery comes a few days after the nearby Burger King restaurant was robbed at gunpoint late last Saturday night. And a bus driver was attacked by passengers with a knife on Wednesday night, but he fought them off before giving up any cash. No one has been arrested yet in relation to any of these robberies.

The latest incident is under investigation by George Town CID. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com