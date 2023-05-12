EMT found guilty of indecently assaulting child

Law courts sign looking out over Heroes Square

(CNS): An EMT with the Health Services Authority, Selvin Senon Caballero (41), has been convicted of sexual assault on a child. Following a judge-alone trial last month, acting Grand Court judge, Justice Michael Wood, delivered his guilty verdict Thursday. He said he found both Caballero and his wife, who had given evidence on his behalf, “unimpressive” witnesses, while the victim, who gave evidence by video and was cross-examined, was “compelling and persuasive”.

Caballero assaulted his victim on numerous occasions over a five-year period, beginning when the child was just seven years old, between 2015 and 2020. He had known the little girl since she was born, as she was a family friend. When his sexual behaviour towards the child escalated, she told an adult about what had happened, and that person notified the police.

Caballero, a Honduran-Caymanian, was arrested in 2020. After his conviction yesterday, even though he is facing a custodial sentence, Justice Wood allowed his bail to continue, with strict conditions, as he believed that getting the necessary pre-sentencing reports would be easier if Caballero was not in jail, he said. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for August.

CNS has contacted the HSA and the Ministry of Health to find out Caballero’s employment status with the hospital.