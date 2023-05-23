El Niño won’t protect the Caribbean from storms

Grand Cayman after Tropical Storm Grace

(CNS): Regional climate specialists are warning that the likely development of El Niño conditions this summer will not protect the Caribbean from severe storms and hurricanes. While the phenomenon is associated with drought, the Caribbean Sea is unusually warm, providing the opportunity for strong hurricanes to develop even if conditions are, as anticipated, very dry this summer.

While the leading storm forecasters at Colorado State University are calling for a slightly quieter-than-average hurricane season, they were keen to stress that their early predictions came with a high degree of uncertainty. And even if the impact of an El Nino reduces the number of storms in the Atlantic, the warm water will help intensify those that do emerge.

The conflict in weather patterns has experts at the UWI Global Institute for Climate Smart and Resilient Development and the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) worried, as this region could experience a much more active season than is being suggested, even while residents manage another bad drought.

For several years the UWI and CIMH have been researching how El Niño events affect the Caribbean, and research shows that it tends to make it much drier. It was El Niño that caused the most severe droughts to impact the region in recent memory in 2014-2016. But the weather event did not stop Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew, among others, from causing devastating damage in the Bahamas and Haiti.

El Niño, if it emerges, may be weak this year too, which means it may have little or no impact on the Atlantic. That, combined with the hotter-than-usual water, warmed by more dry, hot days and nights, means there is much more uncertainty about this hurricane season’s predictions than usual.

“The region can never let down its guard as it only takes one hurricane or storm to cause immense economic setbacks to an impacted country and sometimes the entire region,” the researchers at UWI and CIMH stated in a press release this week.”Very warm seas also impact coastal marine ecosystems such as coral reefs and seagrass beds, and offshore fisheries may experience disruption of seasonal patterns and uncertain catches.”

The UWI-CIMH research also shows that the warmth of both the Pacific and Atlantic will have a strong impact on how the rainy season will unfold, and they said that Caribbean governments should keep a close eye on global and regional climatic conditions over the next few months. They will need to potentially prepare for both very dry and very hot conditions and intense storms or hurricanes.

“We urge Caribbean governments, residents and other interests to continue paying close attention to shifts in global climate, including the likely emergence of El Niño this year. We also urge them to draw upon the available resources and scientific expertise in the region in understanding the implications for Caribbean societies and in crafting their response,” the experts warned.

Climate change is having an increasing effect on weather patterns, making it more difficult for even the most committed storm experts to make solid predictions. The Cayman Islands has not had a major hurricane impact since Cayman Brac was struck by Paloma in 2008, and it will be 19 years in September since Hurricane Ivan wiped out Grand Cayman.

In the intervening years, a number of storms have emerged suddenly nearby or intensified very quickly, as was the case with Tropical Storm Grace in August 2021, taking residents by surprise.