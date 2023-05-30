DoE and coastguard contain sinking boat

Cayman Mermaid sinking (photo from CICG social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the Department of Environment have teamed up to mitigate the potential spread of fuel and oil from a sinking vessel in the Governor’s Creek area. The 76-foot Cayman Mermaid was abandoned by its owners, Mermaid Cruises, several years ago. The DoE has deployed a 400ft boom to protect the marine environment, and the coastguard is urging boaters to stay away.

Individuals should not attempt to board the vessel. “Doing so may compromise the integrity of the containment boom and could lead to the release of fuel and oil into the surrounding area,” the CICG said.

DoE conservation officers who had responded to reports of the sinking boat found that it did not appear to pose any serious or immediate threats to the water or marine life. It will nevertheless continue to be monitored to ensure that anything that emerges which could potentially impact the environment is dealt with.

The boat is on the seabed in the canal, which the DoE said is home primarily to algae and sponges, so there is no major threat to marine life. The fuel loss is said to be minimal, far below the level that could be recovered, and the boom is a precautionary response.