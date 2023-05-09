Cyclist seriously injured in roundabout collision

Mini-roundabout at Elgin Ave, Hospital Rd junction

(CNS): A cyclist involved in a collision at a mini-roundabout in George Town Sunday night was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the collision took place on the roundabout at the junction of Elgin Ave and Hospital Road between a vehicle travelling west on Elgin Avenue and the bicycle, which was heading east on the left side of the roadway. The crash is being investigated by the police.