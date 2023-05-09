Cyclist seriously injured in roundabout collision
(CNS): A cyclist involved in a collision at a mini-roundabout in George Town Sunday night was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the collision took place on the roundabout at the junction of Elgin Ave and Hospital Road between a vehicle travelling west on Elgin Avenue and the bicycle, which was heading east on the left side of the roadway. The crash is being investigated by the police.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Make safe bike lanes!
How much will the right of way costs be on Church and South Sound in the narrow spots?
Look for more cycling deaths coming to a road near you.
The feckless, inept, irresponsible, uncaring, Panton-PACTless Clown Car (PPCC) just issued a decree banning importation of vehicles over 7 years old. The steep rise in cost of used vehicles will put vehicle ownership well beyond the reach of a great many of those in the lower-level pay scales such as those working in the hospitality, construction, food service, and retail industries. employees, school leavers just entering the job market, single mothers, to name a few. They did this in the face of high inflation already causing financial hardship to the working person.
The feckless PPCC did this even though Cayman has NO mass transit system, very high taxi and bus fares and NO bicycle lanes. The use of Bicycles and scooters will greatly increase over time. You can look for an increase in injuries and deaths. The blood of the victims who died because they were forced to cycle on a traffic lane due to no cycling lanes, will be on the hands of the PPCC.
Clearly, the Clown Car does not care about you. They do not care about your hardships. They do not give a damn about your safety.
The PPCC Cabinet members reportedly earn over CI$130,000 per year or CI$2,500 per WEEK! That is more than a great many on a limited income earn in a whole month. And they will retire on a handsome income. The PPCC live privileged lives in ivory towers. They could not care less about the working man or safety or even human lives as long as it is not the elite who are endangered.
Nothing to do with festivities this weekend I am sure 🤔
The bumping and grinding and objectification of women, public drunkenesss or the 2 car arson fires?
There are so many cyclists on the road at all hours lately, with many appearing to be people traveling to or from work. With cycling now a major form of transport for residents, I personally don’t believe Cayman has the infrastructure to accommodate them. There should be designated cycling lanes on every major public road to accommodate the increase in bicycle traffic. And what ever happened to police stopping riders cycling at night with no lights? I see cyclists on West Bay Road every night now without a light in front or back. Don’t cyclists have to obey Part 12 of the road code? https://www.dvdl.gov.ky/documents/Road-Code-2012-1-2021-02-25-02-10-56.pdf
Also many of these electric bikes that are popping up on island now are traveling at the same speeds as the flow of motor vehicle traffic (sometimes they’re faster!), therefore they should be treated as any other motor vehicle and should be licensed and their riders should be licensed to operate them. If an unlicensed vehicle is traveling on the roadway at the same speed as a motor vehicle but that unlicensed vehicle does not have competent and licensed rider operating it that understands the rules of the road, then that situation is a recipe for disaster.
Firstly dedicated cycle lanes are frequently blocked by cars or used to take a mobile phone call. When I am cycling with the morning or evening flow, I cannot ride fast because many cars are so far to the left there is no room to pass! And remember you have two mirrors on your car and you should check both before manoeuvring left or right.
Secondly (most) e-bikes are not that fast. Coming from a road bike where I could average 18 mph, my e-bike max is 15 mph. If you are at a standstill and I pass you at 10 mph I am of course going to appear much faster. I hope you are not in government, you sound like the person that would tax the air that I breathe. And in case you do not remember, bikes did at one time have to pay a license fee, it was $5 a year if my memory serves, but it was abolished for good reason.
I can’t speak for the wrong way riders and the unlit ones, but I obey all rules and it is just common sense to be lit. Do not tar all riders with the same brush please. I am an older person now but I can tell you that many many years ago when i was at school, there was a cycling proficiency test taught in schools. We were only allowed to cycle to school when we had passed this test. This was just sensible and was encouraged by government but not mandated or run by government. I have been riding bicycles for more than sixty years and will continue to do so, it is an extremely efficient and cheap way of getting about.
The carnage kmows no end.
a vehicle travelling west on Elgin Avenue and the bicycle, which was heading east on the left side of the roadway
If one is headed west (presumably on the left side of the road), and one is headed east on the left side of the road, shouldn’t they be on opposite sides of the road?
The collision “took place on the roundabout”.
It doesn’t matter. If one was headed east and one was headed west on Elgin Ave, the only road that lies in an east-west direction then they would still be on opposite sides of the roundabout.
If we accept that the “vehicle traveling west on Elgin Ave” is accurate, a leap of faith considering most police reports, then one of the following applies:
1. The bicyclist was traveling east on the right side of the road, (left from the vehicle traveling west perspective) against the traffic or the WRONG side of the road.
2. The bicyclist was coming from Hospital Road and:
(A.) Turned east onto Elgin Ave without going around the roundabout, putting it in the same scenario as 1. above, or
(B.) Was on the roundabout when struck by the vehicle. This then goes into the rules for giving way on roundabouts, but is highly unlikely when they mention the left side of the road in the report as there is no left or right side of a roundabout.
I have the greatest of respect for cyclist, and there are many good cyclist out there, but don’t beat about the bush when there are also many who ride against the traffic on the wrong side of the road. For their own safety, police need to stop and ticket them for this blatant violation of traffic rules.
A cyclist on the wrong side of the road and a driver distracted by his/her cellphone is a recipe for disaster.
Helmet? Lights? High vis clothing?
As per usual, we won’t hear anything after the announcement. We’ve had two fatalities in the last couple of weeks, and no update as to what happened.
You can always check out the gruesome video of the victim and their mangled bike on CMR.
Stop with the “whataboutery” please.
It is the clearly stated responsibility of vehicle drivers to look out for the safety of more vulnerable road users such as cyclists or pedestrians.
“Sorry, I didn’t see you” is not a defence under the eyes of the law, irrespective of how the person you hit and injure or kill is walking or riding.