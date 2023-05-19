CPA failed to explain ‘mitigation’ in Boggy Sand case

Cabana at Boggy Sand Beach

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority did not give an adequate explanation as to how the conditions it imposed on planning approval for the redevelopment of a seawall and cabana on Boggy Sand Beach would address the list of environmental concerns raised by the project, a lawyer argued in court this week. Chris Buttler KC represented the National Conservation Council in the controversial case that has pitted two government entities against each other.

During the second day of the appeal against a judicial review finding that the CPA should have acted on an order from the National Conservation Council and turned down the application, Buttler said the planning board had ignored statutory guidance. He disagreed on several points with Sir Jeffrey Jowell KC, who represented the CPA, as he outlined what was wrong with the application.

Buttler said the CPA had failed to give adequate reasons why it had granted planning permission after the technocrats at the Department of Environment had advised them clearly not to do so, and had also failed to meet its legal obligations under the conservation law.

Because the project posed a risk to the environment, the CPA had a duty to consult the NCC, and it could not just arbitrarily impose conditions that it felt would solve the problem, Buttler argued, adding that the conditions imposed were inadequate and did not address all of the potential environmental concerns.

The two-day hearing focused heavily on the technicalities of the National Conservation Act, especially what is required of any entity about to embark on actions that could harm the environment and when the National Conservation Council can delegate its powers to the director of the DoE.

The disagreement between the two government entities, both politically appointed, stems from the adamantly held position of the CPA that neither the NCC nor DoE should be telling it what to do, an issue raised by both lawyers in the case.

But the main issue remains whether or not the landowners of this site, who are currently involved in developing a new condo complex on Boggy Sand Road, should be allowed to rebuild another wall and cabana on the same site. If the appeal court upholds Justice Alistair Walters’ decision in the judicial review last August, the CPA will likely have to re-hear the application. If the court overturns his decision, the developer will be allowed to rebuild a structure that the DoE has said will inevitably fail again.

Experts and environmentalists believe the original wall and cabana should never have been given planning permission in the first place around 15 years ago. The structure, which stands in the sea — in a marine protected area — for most of the year now, began failing almost from the get-go. With sea level rise and continued beach erosion at the site, any future wall or structure on that footprint will simply fail again, according to the DoE experts.

The project has become a flashpoint of what appears to be a major internal government conflict that is both political and administrative. While the DoE seeks to protect the environment and its legal obligation to prevent damaging development, the planning board is sticking to a dated and inappropriate development plan that is no longer fit for purpose and has very few restrictions on landowners’ rights to do what they want on their property.

After they had heard all the arguments of the case, the appeal court justices said Thursday that they would need time to consider the appeal and would reserve judgment until a date that has yet to be confirmed.