Concerns raised as ship anchors close to dive site

Celebrity Equinox anchored in George Town Harbour Thursday, 18 May

(CNS): The Celebrity Equinox was anchored very close to the Devil’s Grotto dive site on Thursday, and local divers and operators were concerned that it could be damaging the reef and posing a danger to anyone diving in the area. While it turned out that the ship was within the port zone, the situation nevertheless highlighted potential problems caused by cruise ships in the harbour.

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands said that the ship anchored within the George Town harbour boundary zone for cruise ships, and divers from the Department of Environment confirmed that it was not in the marine protected area, anchored on sand and not on coral. However, the ship was close to the MPA and had drifted over the site.

Eden Rock dive operators said they were unable to take divers out to the Devil’s Grotto dive site until later in the day when the ship moved.

There was no damage done but environmental activists remain concerned about the impact these huge vessels have on the marine life when they are at anchor so close to the coral reefs.