Civil servants could get 13% raise over 3 years
(CNS): Chris Saunders MP (BTW), now in opposition, managed to steer through his private member’s motion calling for a significant increase in government workers’ wages last week, something he had sought to support in the budget preparations before he lost his job as finance minister. The government agreed to raise public sector pay by another 13% as soon as possible.
As he presented his motion in the early hours of Friday, 28 April, Saunders said he brought the motion largely because of the massive increases in interest rates and the impact that has had on the cost of local mortgages and other loans. He pointed out that inflation here is fuelled from outside the country, so there are limits on the things that any Cayman Islands government can do to manage inflation.
Saunders accurately predicted an additional 0.25% interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, which happened less than a week later, and warned that fuel prices were increasing again and inflation was not likely to fall anytime soon. He noted that this pay increase proposal is less than 1.5% of the government’s total budget and said that a case had been made by several MPs during last month’s debate on the government’s Strategic Policy Statement.
Agreeing to consider the proposal, Premier Wayne Panton said he would love to be able to deliver the salary increases over the current budget period, as there was no mention of another cost of living allowance (COLA) in the SPS. However, he said there was work still to be done on the budget.
Panton said that there was no doubt that civil servants worked really hard and deserved another pay increase, as they have challenges just like everybody else in this current inflationary environment.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson thanked the MPs for recognising the “amazing work” that civil servants do and said that while public sector workers were striking in other countries over pay, civil servants in the Cayman Islands turn up to work every day.
“That is because the government has consistently shown appreciation and shown civil servants we care about them,” Manderson said, as he warned that pay increases needed to be sustainable.
Watch the debate on CIG social media.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
The cost of living raise was great and greatly appreciated dont get me wrong.
Its clearly not enough to keep up with inflation if im totally honest.
And pensioners still on $1,000.
The Charity Commission in full effect. If this isn’t buying votes then don’t know what is. Can’t argue that if you excel in your job you deserve a pay rise but given that most civil servants are eligible for a Franzy purely by virtue of turning up for work, sticking to the “that’ll do” principle and not being arrested for a serious crime (minor misdemeanors are pretty much acceptable)…. world class.
So all the unheard status applicants are funding this considering we’re all paying triple what we should have paid for being here for 18 years.
I wonder if those CS who are suspended, on required leave or the ‘dirty little secrets’ hidden away by CIG on garden leave will get the pay rise too?
A joke this…. pay CS more??
Here is a LIST of the CURRENT open vacancies listed on GOV websites… ANNUAL salaries in CI$ listed:
(This beats private sector by miles on so many fronts… already). Now you want to add 13% ??
We in Private Sector have to try to match this and people wondering why products and services going thru the roof.
Do us a favor.. gives us ALL CS jobs please.
ACCOUNTS OFFICER I (PAYABLE): CI$45,804 – $60,108
AML/CTF & PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS SUPERVISOR: : CI$81,252 – $109,296
ASSISTANT EMPLOYMENT SERVICES OFFICER: CI$40,416 – $54,312
COMMITTEE SECRETARY: CI$45,804 – $60,108
DEPUTY CHIEF OFFICER (ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH): CI$106,056 – $139,164
DEPUTY REGISTRAR GENERAL (COMPLIANCE): CI$93,192 – $122,268
FINANCE MANAGER: CI$73,416 – $96,336
SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: CI$90,912 – $122,268
GIS TECHNICIAN I: Salary Range: CI$44,700 – $60,108
HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER: CI$64,056 – $84,036
HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER: CI$45,804 – $60,108
LAND REGISTRY ASSISTANT: CI$36,600 – $42,260
MANAGER – PASSPORT SERVICES: CI$64,056 – $84,036
NATIONAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST: CI$93,192 – $122,268
PLANT PROPAGATOR: CI$33,120 – $44,508
SENIOR MANAGER – FINANCE: CI$71,640 – $96,336
Assistant Professor – Mathematics: CI $81,252 – $109,296
Senior Lecturer – Biology: CI$62,508 – $84,036
Deputy Chief Fuels Inspector: CI$81,252.00 – $109,296.00
Associate Professor – Accounting: CI$81,252 – $109,296
Deputy Executive Director – Water: CI$81,252.00 – $109,296.00
Rewarded for bad performance. Only in Cayman.
As a CS, I’m happy for the raise if it happens, but honestly we cannot just keep spending money like this. We need to start really analysing our product. Too many legitimate complaints about service. We need to start analysing how our money is being spent and grading the service otherwise the sink hole which is government will jsut keep expanding until we can no longer control it.
I mean all this money to schools and we have children basically illiterate and unable to compete or be productive. This has many reasons, being the attitudes of the parents, the kids and the administrative branch for education which are happy to just pump money into an issue so that they can exit their positions and leave someone else holding the bag.
cost of living is destroying us, but to raise pay every time this happens is only kicking the can down the road. The monetary policy and our reliance on so many external parties is the cause. And how long can we continue to rely on the funds from outsiders to fund us? What are we really offering to get this money and how long can this continue.
Don’t count your chickens yet. Motions are passed all the time without follow thru.
CS is the best group to appease. You will be reminded who threw scraps when re-election approaches.
I believe Govt gave themselves a 5% cost of living increase last year in addition to their salary increase and already they are doing another COLA survey so they can get another one. Unlike the private sector who do not get COLA increases. salary increases regardless of performance, and free medical, yet they claim they are they are hard up!.For decades civil servants were never subject to an annual performance appraisal report and even now they are not worth the paper they are written on
Spot on, I applaud you. We need more minds like this in government, especially controlling the public purse strings.
Try this: increase their salary by 13%, but they’ll only see maybe half of that increase because the other half would go toward a newly mandated health insurance contribution. It’s really time these government employees start paying for that. You can’t keep kicking this expensive can down the road forever.
NO! NO! NO! Never! Politicians will never accept that. Politicians will fight tooth and nail to see that Civil Servants don’t have to contribute to a health plan, all the while hoping that nobody notices that MPs have the same health plan and they only have to be elected for two terms (8-years vs 40+) to be eligible for the same free health care and a pension for life.
BS, it is in their contract because they don’t get bonuses like the private sector. Just save your bonuses and invest them and you will be alright. Don’t buy a new car every year and stop being so envious.
In order to qualify could they at least be required to show up to work 75% of their contracted hours?
Ps. How’d that work out with the teachers and the resultant exam performance of their students?
And answer phones, respond to voice and email in a timely manner *rather than not at all*
No. No. No. Some of them deserve a raise and should get it. MANY others don’t even answer the phone or emails and don’t even deserve to have a job. Trim the fat.
Raises are fine but is CIG looking at total headcount and productivity.
Or put more bluntly will any Civil Servants openly running a side business and using Gov’t resources for their personal benefit be fired?
Because we all know this is happening and it is theft from the rest of us.
BIG time. Can we ask the Auditor lady to investigate this?
Shouldn’t compensation be link to performance?
While there are some government workers that are deserving of a salary increase, my personal experiences dealing with a number of government departments and authorities would suggest that the vast majority of government workers should not be getting any type of increase.
It should; however, within the civil service you will never see a fair distribution or pay or rewards due to nepotism.
If you get on your knees, kiss ass or joint the gossip/news backing club you get things you don’t even qualify for in the civil service.
If you play, the reward will be great. If you don’t well…..
This is one of the saddest observation I have made over the past 18 yrs as a civil servant. It’s a top down issue.
I would have been more impressed if the headline was the civil service needs to be cut by 13%
Maybe now they will answer the phone? Or, god forbid, an email or two?
But…but…but…then I’d need to do some work!
That’s great for Civil Servants!!! But is CIG going to do something to ensure that there is some form of private sector consumer protection then? Or are employers going to continue to be allowed to hold salaries at a stagnant level while for another year while the COL continues to soar to the heavens?
interesting that the CS always seem to get their raises just before election time…hmmm…
Be honest: when in the 4 year period would you actually be okay with them performing this? There is absolutely no winning with some people; if they did it immediately after they got in, you’d likely be making similar remarks about them needing to pay off for all the votes they bought, or some other cliche variant.
This raise is long overdue, and in reality some argue that a raise of less than 7% a year can be considered a pay cut due to the rate of inflation (https://www.businessinsider.com/raise-keep-up-with-inflation-7-percent-pay-cut-2022-12)
Why be mad that some of the little people are finally going to get paid closer to what they should? They are not the ones holding you down.