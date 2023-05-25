Caymanian on track to pilot police chopper

AC Darren McLean with RCIPS AOU Pilot Captain Jonathan Wade (left) and Inspector Neil Mohammed (right)

AC Darren McLean with NHSL Director of Operations Captain Marcel Wharwood

CoP Byrne presents AC Darren McLean with his pilot’s wings

AC Darren McLean and CoP Byrne

(CNS): RCIPS Auxiliary Constable Darren McLean has completed his secondment at National Helicopter Services Ltd (NHSL) in Trinidad & Tobago and is now qualified as a single-pilot captain, a major milestone in his goal to become the first Caymanian helicopter pilot in the RCIPS Air Operations Unit. McLean recently got his wings and is now on his way to the UK for the final step in his training.

During his year in Trinidad, McLean accrued over 1,000 hours of twin turbine flight time and completed over 3,000 takeoffs and landings. Many of these were on oil rigs in particularly challenging conditions. The missions ranged from simple personnel transports to urgent medevacs.

“I am confident that Darren was exposed to as wide a variety of conditions that our type of operation would allow, and he performed admirably,” said NHSL General Manager Captain Homer Solomon. “I am certain that his experience here with us has placed him on a solid footing for the next phase of his development.

“It was a pleasure working alongside the RCIPS in what was, in so many ways, a groundbreaking initiative. While a lot of planning went into it, Darren’s attitude and aptitude also made the process easier, as he was always willing to adapt to whatever challenges came his way.”

While gaining experience flying for NHSL as part of a two-pilot crew, McLean had the opportunity to fly with and learn from other experienced pilots.

“The operations that meant the most to me were always the ones where I was able to help save someone’s life,” McLean said. “At various times, we were responsible for transporting victims of motor vehicle collisions, persons with gunshot wounds, and even premature babies. It is a different experience flying with someone’s life on the line, and I was grateful to be able to help people in this way.”

The next stage for McLean before he becomes a full member of the RCIPS Air Support Unit is one year in the UK flying as a single-pilot captain for Helicentre Aviation, where he will be solely responsible for making all the decisions during operations.

“During my time at NHSL, Captain Solomon always told me that my goal should be to take the best of all the pilots I fly with,” said McLean. “So I will be taking the lessons I learned from them into this new experience.”

This final secondment will allow McLean to get the single-pilot captain hours he needs to qualify to pilot the police chopper and gain experience in different weather conditions over different terrain and in much busier airspace.

“We are very pleased that Darren has reached this milestone and look forward to his continued progress in the UK over the coming year,” said Inspector Neil Mohammed, who heads the AOU. “We know it has been a long journey for him, but he has never wavered or given less than 100%, and his hard work will continue to pay off.”

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne said McLean had a bright future ahead of him. “He is not only on the verge of being our first Caymanian police helicopter pilot, he is also serving as an example for other Caymanians who may one day follow in his footsteps,” he said.

The RCIPS thanked NHSL for working with them on this initiative and the Cayman Islands Government for its support.