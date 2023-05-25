Cayman sending 15 athletes to Special Games

(CNS): Fifteen local athletes will represent the Cayman Islands in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Germany next month. The athletes, who have been in training for the last several months, will take part in track and field, swimming and power-lifting events at the Berlin Special Games.

Premier Wayne Panton, Governor Jane Owen and Sports Minister Bernie Bush recently met with the delegation to wish them luck before they head off on their journey to Germany.

“As a founder of the Cayman Islands Special Olympics Foundation, I have a special connection to the athletes and the organisation. I wish this year’s team the best as they represent our country, their families and themselves,” said Bush.

