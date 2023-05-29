Case against trio accused of GT murder stalled

Scene of the murder in George Town on 5 May 2023

(CNS): The three men accused of the murder of Randy Kelsey Robinson (37) on Shedden Road in George Town earlier this month did not answer the charges against them on Friday when they appeared in Grand Court for the first time. One of the lawyers in the case asked for and secured a month-long adjournment to address what were said to be administrative issues.

Shaun Jackson (22) and Matthew Glasgow (26), both from Bodden Town, and Jonathan Woodhouse (28), from West Bay, all face one count of murder and one of wounding with intent in relation to a violent altercation in which Robinson was stabbed and killed and another man badly wounded.

The defendants were remanded into custody until 23 June, when they are expected to be arraigned. There was no indication during their brief appearance of how the men intend to answer the charges when they next come to court.

Robinson was found in the Enverto Place car park in downtown George Town on 5 May at around 2am and was pronounced dead a few minutes later at the hospital. He was the first person to be murdered in Cayman this year. A 40-year-old man who was stabbed but survived has since been treated for his injuries and discharged from the hospital.