Campaign launched to save lives in Spotts
(CNS): Residents on and off the almost two-mile stretch of Shamrock Road known as the “Spotts Straight” have launched a petition calling on the Cayman Islands Government to introduce a range of traffic calming measures along the road, which they say is plagued by speeding and dysfunctional driving. Sophie Miles, one of a number of people living in the area with major concerns, is spearheading the campaign and asking everyone to sign a petition.
Miles said that, given the high number of crashes and deaths on this stretch of road over the last few years, the authorities need to act now to stop any more preventable tragedies.
Following yet another recent fatality, Miles is worried that a combination of speeding and driving while drunk will lead to more collisions. She said much more needs to be done to save lives on this very dangerous stretch of road. But despite the efforts of campaigners who live in the area and suggestions presented to the National Roads Authority, little action has been taken.
Ideas proposed include restricting the use of the centre lane for turning and not overtaking, but Miles said the NRA told them they are not able to do that, though they did not explain why not. She noted that it had taken the NRA more than 18 months to install signs pointing to the hidden driveways along the road.
Miles said that although the campaigners don’t expect things to happen quickly, even with this campaign, but they felt compelled to try.
In the short term, Miles wants to see an increased police presence in the area and officers enforcing all of the traffic laws, including seatbelts, because that can make the difference between a bad outcome and a fatal one.
In addition, campaigners are calling for traffic calming measures to shorten what they call the “racetrack”, such as cutting the speed limit from 40 to 30mph and using speed check cameras, rumble strips or even a mini-roundabout in the area.
Other measures that could reduce the number of deadly collisions throughout the Cayman Islands include an improved bus service and a cut in the outrageous taxi rates to make it more affordable for people who live in the Eastern Districts to get home after they have been drinking without driving themselves.
Miles also noted how precarious it is for pedestrians trying to cross this road because there are many blind spots for both drivers and pedestrians.
The campaigners are hoping that at least 500 people will sign the petition to convince the government to take it seriously. As such, they are urging everyone to take a minute to read the petition and sign on to help save lives.
See the petition here.
Category: Local News
I saw Police doing radar by spotts yesterday and I saw a police truck with a car pulled over right by Poindexter when I drove by later. I hope they continue. Some drivers need to get a big hit in the pocket book.
I believe that a roundabout at Poindexter would help. That way residents of Ocean club and Southern Shore can use the roundabout to turn back and enter their driveway safely heading west instead of stopping to make a right turn and blocking traffic heading east.
Speed Cameras and not speed “notifiers” would solve this problem.
A lower speed limit will not stop speeders in the same manner that a BAC limit doesn’t prevent people from driving drunk.
Radar guns? Cute. I see your green vest from a mile away.
Speed bumps on a major arterial road? Seriously? Traffic is already horrible and you want another bottleneck?
Speed cameras? Lol.. again, pass it and you’re home free. Let’s spend 100 million on a system to cover 100 feet of road, and let’s disregard people with 1) no plates 2) aluminum foil covering the RFID strip and 3) retractable or covered plates.
Another roundabout?? Oh for f-..
I don’t speed. I just know how to drive and do it well because I understand the consequences of my actions.
Similarly, if you need police or, especially, the threat of eternal damnation by an “all-loving” sky fairy to not do wrong, perhaps you’re just a horrible human. Do better.
The same NRA that keeps Frank Sound Rd as a 50mph zone through a major school area and what is now a fully built up residential community? Good luck with that.
It’s 2023. There should be no 50mph zones on what is now a heavily populated island with congested roads.
Just freaking block the road for an hour and they surely will pay attention.
…. don’t expect things to happen quickly, even with this campaign, ..
why? What happened to the “We The People”? Are WE the docile sheep or CIG and its departments are Our Servants?
Bravo! Bunch a donkeys running the show with false promises. Clear out the nepotism before more lives lost 😠