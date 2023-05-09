Campaign launched to save lives in Spotts

Crash on Shamrock Road on NYE (from social media)

(CNS): Residents on and off the almost two-mile stretch of Shamrock Road known as the “Spotts Straight” have launched a petition calling on the Cayman Islands Government to introduce a range of traffic calming measures along the road, which they say is plagued by speeding and dysfunctional driving. Sophie Miles, one of a number of people living in the area with major concerns, is spearheading the campaign and asking everyone to sign a petition.

Miles said that, given the high number of crashes and deaths on this stretch of road over the last few years, the authorities need to act now to stop any more preventable tragedies.

Following yet another recent fatality, Miles is worried that a combination of speeding and driving while drunk will lead to more collisions. She said much more needs to be done to save lives on this very dangerous stretch of road. But despite the efforts of campaigners who live in the area and suggestions presented to the National Roads Authority, little action has been taken.

Ideas proposed include restricting the use of the centre lane for turning and not overtaking, but Miles said the NRA told them they are not able to do that, though they did not explain why not. She noted that it had taken the NRA more than 18 months to install signs pointing to the hidden driveways along the road.

Miles said that although the campaigners don’t expect things to happen quickly, even with this campaign, but they felt compelled to try.

In the short term, Miles wants to see an increased police presence in the area and officers enforcing all of the traffic laws, including seatbelts, because that can make the difference between a bad outcome and a fatal one.

In addition, campaigners are calling for traffic calming measures to shorten what they call the “racetrack”, such as cutting the speed limit from 40 to 30mph and using speed check cameras, rumble strips or even a mini-roundabout in the area.

Other measures that could reduce the number of deadly collisions throughout the Cayman Islands include an improved bus service and a cut in the outrageous taxi rates to make it more affordable for people who live in the Eastern Districts to get home after they have been drinking without driving themselves.

Miles also noted how precarious it is for pedestrians trying to cross this road because there are many blind spots for both drivers and pedestrians.

The campaigners are hoping that at least 500 people will sign the petition to convince the government to take it seriously. As such, they are urging everyone to take a minute to read the petition and sign on to help save lives.