Bus driver fights off would-be robbers

(CNS): A bus driver was treated by EMS personnel on Wednesday night for a cut to his face that he received fighting off two men who tried to rob him on Mount Pleasant Road in the vicinity of Mount Close. The driver was dropping off his last passengers in West Bay around 8pm, but as he stopped the bus, one of the men held a knife to him and demanded cash.

However, the driver put up a fight and drove the bus forward before stopping abruptly, forcing the man out of the bus. Both men then fled on foot along Mount Close. The driver was cut during the struggle, but he was treated at the scene and was not taken to hospital.

Both suspects were said to be in their early 20s, short and of slim build with short dreads. The suspect who brandished the knife had a dark complexion and was wearing a dark shirt. The other suspect was wearing a bright-coloured shirt. The driver had picked them up on the West Bay Road.

The assault and attempted robbery are currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious in the area around the time is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.