Arson suspect arrested after crashing into fire truck

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from Bodden Town crashed into a fire truck last week as he drove away from a car fire that had been set deliberately. He was charged with arson and appeared in court on Friday. The RCIPS said that at around 2pm last Wednesday, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, along with other emergency services, responded to a 911 call about a vehicle fire in Bodden Town. Fire officers extinguished the fire, and subsequent investigations confirmed that the incident was an arson.

The RCIPS said that as a man attempted to flee the scene in another vehicle, he collided with the fire truck. He was arrested on suspicion of arson and other offences, including several traffic violations. He was later charged with arson and harassment, alarm or distress. Following his appearance in court on 5 May, he was remanded in custody on Tuesday, 16 May, police stated.