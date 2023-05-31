Anti-tobacco UN treaty extended to Cayman

(CNS): The World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) has been extended to the Cayman Islands, the first UK Overseas Territory in the region to request and receive this extension. Cayman officials said that the FCTC, one of the most rapidly and widely embraced treaties in the history of the United Nations, would allow the development and expansion of more comprehensive tobacco control.

In February 2019, Public Health England (PHE) said that while the UK was “highly compliant with the FCTC”, its OTs had “mixed compliance”, but it was providing help through a four-year project to improve this. PHE said that this support focused on three sections of the FCTC: Articles 8, 11 and 13, which relate to smoke-free public places, regulations on packaging and labelling of tobacco products, and a ban on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, respectively.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent noted in a press release on World No Tobacco Day, 31 May, that these three Articles had to be satisfied before the FCTC could be extended to Cayman. The release explained that Article 8 requires the adoption and implementation of laws that protect citizens from tobacco smoke in indoor workplaces, public transport and other public places.

Article 11 requires that tobacco packaging and labelling do not promote tobacco products by false, misleading and/or deceptive means or in any way that may create an erroneous impression of the health hazards of any tobacco product. It also stipulates that health warning messages must be present for each unit packet and package of tobacco products.

Lastly, Article 13 requires a comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship in an effort to reduce the consumption of such products.

“Satisfying these articles does not mean, of course, that there is no work left to be done,” Dr Gent said. “We are aware that more work is needed when it comes to addressing some issues pertaining to packaging and labelling, as well as ensuring more is done when it comes to smoking in public places, but Cayman has come tremendously far in what it has done to date, and getting this extension is a fantastic achievement or our Islands.”

As tobacco consumption is changing, e-cigarettes and vaping are now part of the ministry’s focus. The National Drug Council’s Cayman Islands Student Drug Use Survey (CISDUS) 2022 showed that while the use of traditional cigarettes is on the decline among young people, falling to 2.5% last year from 5% in the 2020 survey, vaping is on the rise.

The use of e-cigarettes and vapes increased from 17.3% of students admitting to using these products in 2020 to 21% in 2022. Around 66% of CISDUS respondents said that while they believe cigarettes cause great harm, only 30% of respondents believe there is great harm in smoking e-cigarettes.

Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner said her ministry is undertaking a comprehensive review of the knowledge gaps concerning e-cigarettes and vapes. She said that she and her team “share the growing concern in the community as it relates to misinformation, access and use of these products, not only among children and teens but among all of our residents”.

Work to identify the necessary action to address the gaps include a legislative review as well as more public education and prevention programming. “We will be engaging our stakeholders and the community for assistance and buy-in,” Turner said.

These efforts are supported by the convention. “As a legal framework, the FCTC will allow policymakers to develop and expand a more comprehensive approach to tobacco control,” Turner said. This would give the ministry “the flexibility to address whatever trend or product comes next” and would “pay dividends in strengthening the health and wellness of our population, present and future”.

The FCTC’s aim of promoting public health aligns perfectly with the health ministry’s focus, the release said. It is an evidence-based treaty that reaffirms the right of all people to the highest standard of health by tackling some of the causes and consequences of the global tobacco epidemic.

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco kills more than eight million people each year. Seven million deaths are attributed to direct tobacco consumption, while as many as 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

Tobacco use is the only common risk factor for the three main non-communicable diseases in the Caribbean, which account for nearly 80% of all deaths within the region: cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes. Here in Cayman, the top two causes of death are cardiovascular diseases and malignant neoplasms, both inextricably linked to smoking.