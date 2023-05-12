Another man charged with murder, third arrested

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with the murder of Randy Kelsey Robinson (37) and wounding a second victim outside the Carib Café on Shedden Road last weekend. The unnamed man was arrested Wednesday and was due in court Friday. Sean Jackson (22) has already been charged with the fatal stabbing and has been remanded in custody.

A third man, a 28-year-old from George Town, was also arrested yesterday in West Bay on suspicion of Robinson’s murder, but he has not yet been charged. He remains in custody as detectives continue their investigations into the deadly violence outside the George Town bar.

The man who was stabbed and survived the ordeal remains in hospital with serious and life-threatening wounds.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact George Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Cayman Crime Stoppers.