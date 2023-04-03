Work still underway on new line in the sand

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie, Premier Wayne Panton, Chief Officer Jennnifer Ahearn and Marriott Manager Hermes Cuello in August 2021

(CNS): A recommendation to establish a Seven Mile Beach coastal setback reference line is expected to go before Cabinet for approval in the second quarter of this year. The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is preparing a proposal for an updated line in the Seven Mile Beach sand, based on decades of coastal data, from which future high water mark setbacks will be measured for new planning applications.

“This will be the first step towards proposing updated coastal setback reference lines for the variety of coastlines that exist on all three islands, which will take into consideration the characteristics of different coastlines and offshore environs,” Premier Wayne Panton told CNS this week. “After the new setback reference lines are established, the discussion moves to reviewing construction setbacks from the new reference line.”

Over the years, the Central Planning Authority has consistently waived the HWM setbacks for beachfront projects, with the result that hard structures, such as swimming pools, decks, bars, walls and sometimes even main structures, were built far too close to the water. This has added to beach erosion and encroachment at many sites along the world-famous beach.

Because landowners baulk at the idea of managed retreat to deal with beach erosion caused by poor, piecemeal planning decisions, the aim of the new regulations is to at least stop that from happening on future projects. The premier is hoping tey will ensure that wherever new development and redevelopment takes place, it will be more resilient.

The climate ministry and the Department of Environment are leading the multi-agency technical working group, which includes representatives from tourism, lands and Hazard Management. The goal to review all coastal setbacks to make oceanfront development more resilient is happening alongside efforts to address the problem of beach erosion that has been caused by previous inappropriate development.

“There are two key elements of the plan to deal with coastal erosion in Grand Cayman, particularly along Seven Mile Beach: revised coastal setbacks and beach renourishment,” the premier said.

But because the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is the permitting agency for coastal works, the beach renourishment aspect of the project has been transferred to the Ministry of District Administration and Lands to develop the business case and manage the procurement process.

Government has set aside $21 million for beach re-nourishment but there are significant concerns about how long the new sand will last, given the anticipated rapid acceleration of rising sea levels that climate change is likely to fuel even within the next decade.

The idea of the public purse meeting the cost of beach nourishment has raised concern because properties such as the Marriott hotel and condos in that area are suffering beach loss and significant ocean encroachment largely because the pool bar, decks and walls were all erected too close to the high water mark when the properties were built.

The general manager has said it should not be the owners who foot the bill for these mistakes as the eroding of Seven Mile Beach hurts the entire tourism product, not just their properties.

However, the premier has already said that managed retreat will have to become a consideration, given the continued erosion.