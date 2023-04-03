Work still underway on new line in the sand
(CNS): A recommendation to establish a Seven Mile Beach coastal setback reference line is expected to go before Cabinet for approval in the second quarter of this year. The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is preparing a proposal for an updated line in the Seven Mile Beach sand, based on decades of coastal data, from which future high water mark setbacks will be measured for new planning applications.
“This will be the first step towards proposing updated coastal setback reference lines for the variety of coastlines that exist on all three islands, which will take into consideration the characteristics of different coastlines and offshore environs,” Premier Wayne Panton told CNS this week. “After the new setback reference lines are established, the discussion moves to reviewing construction setbacks from the new reference line.”
Over the years, the Central Planning Authority has consistently waived the HWM setbacks for beachfront projects, with the result that hard structures, such as swimming pools, decks, bars, walls and sometimes even main structures, were built far too close to the water. This has added to beach erosion and encroachment at many sites along the world-famous beach.
Because landowners baulk at the idea of managed retreat to deal with beach erosion caused by poor, piecemeal planning decisions, the aim of the new regulations is to at least stop that from happening on future projects. The premier is hoping tey will ensure that wherever new development and redevelopment takes place, it will be more resilient.
The climate ministry and the Department of Environment are leading the multi-agency technical working group, which includes representatives from tourism, lands and Hazard Management. The goal to review all coastal setbacks to make oceanfront development more resilient is happening alongside efforts to address the problem of beach erosion that has been caused by previous inappropriate development.
“There are two key elements of the plan to deal with coastal erosion in Grand Cayman, particularly along Seven Mile Beach: revised coastal setbacks and beach renourishment,” the premier said.
But because the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is the permitting agency for coastal works, the beach renourishment aspect of the project has been transferred to the Ministry of District Administration and Lands to develop the business case and manage the procurement process.
Government has set aside $21 million for beach re-nourishment but there are significant concerns about how long the new sand will last, given the anticipated rapid acceleration of rising sea levels that climate change is likely to fuel even within the next decade.
The idea of the public purse meeting the cost of beach nourishment has raised concern because properties such as the Marriott hotel and condos in that area are suffering beach loss and significant ocean encroachment largely because the pool bar, decks and walls were all erected too close to the high water mark when the properties were built.
The general manager has said it should not be the owners who foot the bill for these mistakes as the eroding of Seven Mile Beach hurts the entire tourism product, not just their properties.
However, the premier has already said that managed retreat will have to become a consideration, given the continued erosion.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Climate Change, development, Local News, Science & Nature
As usual this guy will say anything to make his problem everyone else’s to solve. Built too close to the sea, still charging premium rates despite no beach, doesn’t want to pay for sand himself because he knows it won’t solve anything long-term, but also doesn’t want to remove the obstructing waterfront structures to potentially solve the problem long-term.
Should government just keep paying for new sand every year to keep them happy?
The usual mentality of profits are mine but losses are ours (or worse “yours”).
Here is a plan.
Follow Hawaii and ban any new structure from being built on the sea side. All new hotels from as far back as the 90s has been built this way in Hawaii to protect access to the water for all people. This actually also helps the tourism product, local access to the sea and beach erosion issue.
I am pretty sure that this is too simple a solution for Cayman, so i will read on and wait for GOV plans.
You have two different scenarios; in Hawaii these rules are to protect the beach and allow access for all but in Cayman things are done to protect the elite money class and to hell with the average person. All the money fat cats want is the taxpayers dollars to fix their beaches which they do not want the common person on. To hell with their buildings, let them all fall into the sea.
Why can’t historically errant, outright political, and/or fraudulent past CPA decisions face contemporary review? What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Consciously doing the wrong thing comes with future costs that should be borne by the degenerate gamblers that made the losing bets, not the future public via sympathetic bailout. Move everyone. Don’t reward those that cheated. Let them buy their own sand if they want to learn about wave action, currents, bathymetry and gravity. We don’t need to pay twice or three times for a donor class that failed science class.
The best way to get the beaches taken care of would be to get rid of the Central Planning Authority.
“ the eroding of Seven Mile Beach hurts the entire tourism product,”
So because the damages they have done affects everyone, they shouldn’t have to pay for it? The logic of that escapes me. They would be better off arguing that they had permission to do what they did so shouldn’t have to pay for it. That would at least have some sense, although neither argument deals with the other fundamental problem – unless they fix the current duty by retreating, the problem will reoccur. And apparently they not only want the public purse to pay for the beach replenishment now, but to continue to pay for ongoing damage. Arrogance is outstanding and yet CIG rolls over and asks for its belly to be tickled.
Assuming everyone knows how water works, shouldn’t a new setback be a new mean elevation rather than an arbitrary distance?
$21 million is not that much for government and they should go ahead and replenish the beach now, the tourist dollars in return will far exceed this.
If and when it gets taken by the sea it will just get deposited on the North End of Seven Mile.
If replenishment was done a few times over the coming years / decades it should be enough that beach can just be taken from the north and moved south as needed.
Buy it from Turks or Bahamas. They have sand to spare.
And any seawall / building / dock etc that has fallen into the sea – too bad – you have to remove it/demolish it(or govt should) and put in proper set backs. Otherwise this will just keep reoccurring.
Marriott, Darts sea wall and cabana in the sea etc along that stretch and that concrete cabana in West Bay all have to be demolished on the coast to let the natural replenishment happen.
Reefs need to be protected. Fish such as parrotfish etc(that produce sand in the first place) all need to be permanently protected. Otherwise it is all pointless.
The replenishment part is correct. It would not cost more than 25 million dollars to buy sand and put the beach back. Even if 25 million was spent every year, it is a small amount relative to the value of the real estate which is in excess of 1 billion dollars and the value to the tourism industry. The Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos, and even Cuba have vast amounts of sand that could be easily transported here. With 50 to 100 feet more of beach from the Royal Palms area south to Grandview, the south end of the beach will be much nicer and look like the northern end of the beach. There would probably be no need to change the existing high water mark. In fact, the high water mark would move outwards.