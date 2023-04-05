WORC levied over $350k in fines last year

WORC Director Jeremy Scott

(CNS): Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) levied administrative fines on individuals and companies amounting to CI$351,660 for 153 breaches of immigration laws in 2022. During the last three months of the year, there were 48 infractions and CI$82,690 worth of fines were doled out to rogue employers and workers.

So far, WORC has collected $320,210 of the money that it levied throughout the year. It expects to get another $30,400, while just $7,250 is deemed uncollectable.

WORC said the top offences were employing workers without a permit, working outside the terms and conditions of a work permit and making a false representation. Other offences included providing incomplete details, unlawful payment of a work permit, the obstruction of officers, a failure to answer truthfully, failure to notify the board and a failure to disclose a Caymanian applicant.

WORC Director Jeremy Scott said, “We acknowledge a delay in processing. However, employers who become impatient and allow their workers to work without permits or to work outside of their permit terms may open themselves up to greater scrutiny and may be flagged as high risk, potentially perpetuating delays in future processing of applications.”

WORC will continue to investigate reports made to them, and individuals who want to make a complaint or provide information about illegal working activities or other breaches of the Immigration Act may do so anonymously by completing the online form here or by reporting the complaint to worccomplaints@gov.ky.