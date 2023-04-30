Woman killed after car hits a wall in Spotts
(CNS): A driver was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash on Shamrock Road in Spotts early Sunday morning. Police said the collision happened around 1:30am near Coral Bay Village. The car was believed to be travelling in the westbound lane when the driver, a 22-year-old female, lost control and left the road before crashing into a wall, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The roadway between Poindexter Road and Spotts Newlands Road on Shamrock Road was closed this morning, with traffic diverted to Rex Crighton Boulevard. The young woman was the fifth person to lose their life on the roads so far this year.
Category: Local News
Drinking, speeding, texting, face timing…. Today I was driving behind a lady who was putting on her mascara. Needless to say she was not driving in a straight line whilst in rush hour traffic.
Why are people so thoughtless and selfish on the road?
gosh so tragic. assumption is she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, I only wish that her death wasn’t in vain and her family use this as an opportunity to educate the young carefree drivers here.
i have been driving here since 1995…never an accibdent…i drive speed limit…let anxious drivers cross and pray everytime i enter roads…but know it only matter of time…not enough police enforcement.. zzzzz
All they have to do is take any action to stop drunk drivers.. They don’t do anything at all.
So many single vehicle accidents, early morning and someone driving into wall/pole ect. It’s not like the walls are jumping out at you. Anyone who has driven here for more than 6 months should be able to drive home blindfolded – you drive the same roads every day!
People here can hardly drive sober, let alone when they are $hitfaced drunk.
The mad driving and resulting carnage on our roads is the local equivalent of gunfire in the USA. Every time you venture out you have to hope you don’t get caught in the crossfire.
time for class action lawsuit against the incompetence of the rcips and cig regarding driving standards, and law enforcement
another sad waste of life…
free simple solutions to terrible driving standards:
1.bring in private run traffic police who are funded by fines.
cig will makes 10x times as much on fines.
police can then do real work or we can reduce their numbers.
win-win-win.
2. as per the uk, do not accept jamaican driving license
3. if you cause an accident or get charged with careless driving , you must automatically re-sit driving test
6-Jan-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/01/early-morning-road-crash-claims-first-life-of-2022/
26-Feb-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/02/fatal-road-accident-in-prospect/
31-Mar-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/03/fifth-road-victim-of-year-dies-in-hospital/
4-Apr-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/04/baby-and-father-killed-after-crashing-into-wall/
26-May-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/05/at-least-one-killed-in-early-morning-road-crash/
15-Jun-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/06/woman-killed-in-crash-on-cayman-brac/
19-Jun-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/06/elderly-woman-dies-five-days-after-crash/
1-Aug-22 Kia https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/08/mother-of-bride-killed-in-single-vehicle-crash/
8-Aug-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/08/crash-claims-the-life-of-12th-road-victim-in-2022/
21-Oct-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/10/driver-killed-in-crash-on-queens-highway/
10-Dec-22 Honda https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/12/west-bay-man-killed-after-crashing-car-into-wall/
All these ‘accidents’ have occurred since 2020.
PS.Bad roads,
roundabouts,speeding,Honda Fits are NOT the blame!
Sadly,more of these accidents are yet to come.
When will there be a political will to change the carnage we witness on the daily?
I live in this area. Vehicles regularly overtake on the solid yellow lines, speed by at over double the limit, tailgate, text or call while driving. Trucks speed while overloaded, then jake brake to slow down.
The rules we have aren’t enforced regularly, or even observed, by the police. The giving out of licenses isn’t working. The amount of dangerous vehicles that somehow are ‘inspected’ is nuts.
The impact of all this is traffic tailbacks when there’s a simple fender bender. Families grieving over dead relatives when there’s a big crash. Increased road rage and stress.
Slow the eff down. Wear a seatbelt.
That said, Shamrock Road tomorrow, I’ll bet anyone my week’s wages that the usual wacky races will take place in the morning. Sigh.
This is a tragic loss of life and my thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family.
However, every time I venture past the Hurley’s roundabout I fear for my safety. Cars speeding, racing each other, weaving in and out of traffic, driving without lights on, driving with zero (sometimes negative) respect for other road users. It’s a miracle that people aren’t killed daily.
Visible policing (yes- drive around with your blue lights on so everybody can see you) would certainly help limit these bad driving behaviors, and more actual police enforcement can deal with it the rest of the time.
Anything will be better than the current plan in place to curb this behavior. What is the current plan? Build more roads to extend the racetrack?
Agreed. Quite sad, but you are absolutely correct. The driving culture here is beyond broken.
Speeding, wreckless driving, following too closely, etc, etc
The carnage will continue until the culture changes.
more lanes equall more speeders. the nra has no idea what they are doing. more lanes just get us to, traffic faster, in a need for medical assitance faster. this board and the current goverenment need to look at reducing speed limits and remove these race track speed ways they have created. they have done more to cuase harm than solve traffic.
Not to mention the drinking.
echo your thoughts about another tragic, completely avoidable loss of a young life.
nothing will be done by the government to improve safety on our roads because the current crop of MLAs value money above life.
And also it’s just not happening to them or their family so they don’t care enough to do anything about it. But make it had been some top politician or government official.