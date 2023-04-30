Woman killed after car hits a wall in Spotts

(CNS): A driver was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash on Shamrock Road in Spotts early Sunday morning. Police said the collision happened around 1:30am near Coral Bay Village. The car was believed to be travelling in the westbound lane when the driver, a 22-year-old female, lost control and left the road before crashing into a wall, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The roadway between Poindexter Road and Spotts Newlands Road on Shamrock Road was closed this morning, with traffic diverted to Rex Crighton Boulevard. The young woman was the fifth person to lose their life on the roads so far this year.