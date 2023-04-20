Veteran senior local cop climbs up the ranks

(L-R) Acting Governor Franz Manderson, Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks and Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): Brad Ebanks has been promoted to chief superintendent with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service by the Police Service Commission. Ebanks has been with the RCIPS for 36 years and has worked his way up the ranks. Along the way, he gained a full appreciation and understanding of the complexities and challenges of the multiple competing service demands faced by the local police.

In a release from the RCIPS, he was described as a “committed professional and a safe pair of hands” who is also an integral part of the senior leadership team taking the RCIPS service forward.

“Having served the Cayman Islands my entire policing career, across a variety of positions, I am honoured to have achieved this accomplishment and to progress into this role,” Ebanks said in the release. “A key priority for me is to build on our proficiencies as we continue to work together across the organisation to advance the RCIPS and ensure that the Cayman Islands remain a safe place to live, work, visit and do business.”

Acting Governor Franz Manderson, who is currently also acting as the chairman of the PSC, said he was pleased to see the success of this recruitment drive for this critical role in the RCIPS.

“I am particularly pleased that we were able to promote a highly capable Caymanian from within the ranks of the RCIPS,” he said. “I offer sincere congratulations to Chief Superintendent Ebanks on his well-deserved promotion.”



Police Commissioner Derek Byrne also congratulated him on the appointment and thanked the PSC for overseeing the interview and selection process.

The PSC is an independent body established in 2021 that is responsible for appointments and promotions within the RCIPS for ranks of superintendent and higher, as well as the good governance of the RCIPS.