UK regulator’s crisis expert reviewing OfReg

OfReg Interim CEO Peter Gough (left) and Ofgem Head of Crisis Response and Policy and Head of International Affairs Aidan Stringfellow

(CNS): Aidan Stringfellow, head of Crisis Response and Policy and International Affairs at Ofgem, the UK utility regulator for gas and electricity, visited the Cayman Islands last week to offer support to the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg). The visit follows news that the planning and infrastructure ministry has taken over responsibility for OfReg from the Cabinet office.

Minister Jay Ebanks revealed at a public meeting held by his colleague Dwayne Seymour in Bodden Town last week that he is now responsible for OfReg as part of the reshuffle and the expansion of his ministry.

Cayman’s regulator will oversee the transition from 97% of the country’s electricity generated from diesel to 70% generated through renewable sources such as solar and wind in less than 14 years, one of many critical issues that OfReg is struggling with.

Ebanks said he had plans for OfReg, but he had to get support from his colleagues before he spoke about it.

In the meantime, Stringfellow is undertaking a scoping study to identify areas where Ofgem can assist the local regulator, according to a release from OfReg. It also will review the strategic plan for OfReg’s areas of responsibility and the sectors and key performance indicators.

In the release, OfReg said Stringfellow will examine what assistance OfReg may require in its function as a utility regulator and is expected to identify areas where technical expertise and staff development are needed.

The review included legislation, regulations and policies and suggested changes that could enhance OfReg’s role as well as a look at the processes, systems and procedures. Stringfellow will be asked to make recommendations for potential efficiencies and how the customer experience can be enhanced.

He also looked at each of the sectors to identify areas of concern over the staff complement and to identify areas of weakness in the capability of staff of the sector.

During his visit he met with OfReg’s staff, other civil servants and the private sector. Interim CEO Peter Gough said the office appreciated the opportunity to get an independent, professional view of OfReg.

I am confident that strengthening our relationship with UK regulators will help to further develop and improve the organisation and its people,” he added.