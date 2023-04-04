UK regulator’s crisis expert reviewing OfReg
(CNS): Aidan Stringfellow, head of Crisis Response and Policy and International Affairs at Ofgem, the UK utility regulator for gas and electricity, visited the Cayman Islands last week to offer support to the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg). The visit follows news that the planning and infrastructure ministry has taken over responsibility for OfReg from the Cabinet office.
Minister Jay Ebanks revealed at a public meeting held by his colleague Dwayne Seymour in Bodden Town last week that he is now responsible for OfReg as part of the reshuffle and the expansion of his ministry.
Cayman’s regulator will oversee the transition from 97% of the country’s electricity generated from diesel to 70% generated through renewable sources such as solar and wind in less than 14 years, one of many critical issues that OfReg is struggling with.
Ebanks said he had plans for OfReg, but he had to get support from his colleagues before he spoke about it.
In the meantime, Stringfellow is undertaking a scoping study to identify areas where Ofgem can assist the local regulator, according to a release from OfReg. It also will review the strategic plan for OfReg’s areas of responsibility and the sectors and key performance indicators.
In the release, OfReg said Stringfellow will examine what assistance OfReg may require in its function as a utility regulator and is expected to identify areas where technical expertise and staff development are needed.
The review included legislation, regulations and policies and suggested changes that could enhance OfReg’s role as well as a look at the processes, systems and procedures. Stringfellow will be asked to make recommendations for potential efficiencies and how the customer experience can be enhanced.
He also looked at each of the sectors to identify areas of concern over the staff complement and to identify areas of weakness in the capability of staff of the sector.
During his visit he met with OfReg’s staff, other civil servants and the private sector. Interim CEO Peter Gough said the office appreciated the opportunity to get an independent, professional view of OfReg.
I am confident that strengthening our relationship with UK regulators will help to further develop and improve the organisation and its people,” he added.
Category: Local News
What is the definition of “interim”? It seems to mean long term or even permanent at OfReg rather than a short term, temporary time period.
I hope he’s forthright & honest and it’s made public
ofreg…just like the rest of civil service….always needs expert expats to confirm to us they are incapable of doing the basics of their jobs.
welcome to wonderland.
Close it down.
Fix the dump!
What a fantastic waste of public money!! A highly-funded public authority with a high-paid staff and Board members, including expensive SUVs for entire management. Yet we still have to bring in ONE man to tell dozens how to do their jobs!!!
Wow! World class!! NOT!
How can they regulate anything when they say they dont even know the cost of fuel imported to the Country. Their words not mine.
That’s because the duty on diesel is by the gallon, not by value. This is on purpose.
Dig up the cell towers and move them to family property in NS.
Please: OfReg isn’t a regulator in form or function. There are no warnings, fines or sanctions being handed down. It’s a utility/monopolist enabler and apologist, and now under the remit of Dwayne Seymour. Heaven help the consumer victims supporting the highest private utility, fuel, and telecom margins in the world, with no representation in sight. Consumers are about to be saddled with further landfill and waste (mis)management costs to further increase cost of living out a couple generations. The 20th century industrial family directly responsible for toxic leachate dumps around the world is helming ours. It’s all unsustainable. Cayman governance needs intervention. Tax free or not, the quality of life spread to onshore has narrowed rapidly in recent years.
Wrong Minister, OfReg is now under the remit of Hon Jay Ebanks, Minister of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, & Infrastructure! Be patient, he will see that action is taken to reinforce OfReg and reign in these wayward utilities.
And probably throw his report in the bin after he’s on the plane out. They’ll be back to buznizz as usual before Stringfellow lands back in UK. You really think the bigoted ministers presiding over this dumptank entity real give a rat’s ass about what a this fellow has to say?
You really think the bigoted ministers presiding over this dumptank entity real give a rat’s ass about what a this fellow has to say?
That’s a bit unfair. I’m sure they would care a bit if they were capable of understanding anything that he said.
You have a lot of faith in a minister who has shown very little in 2 years.