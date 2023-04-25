Travellers to Honduras must fill in new online forms

Cayman Airways (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): In order to prevent delays on flights to Honduras, Cayman Airways Limited is asking passengers travelling to La Ceiba to complete and submit the necessary travel documents required by the Honduran Government before arriving at the airport to check in. The Honduran Government recently made it mandatory for all passengers of all nationalities travelling to and from the country to complete customs declarations online.

Manual forms are no longer being provided at Cayman Airways check-in counters, and those who have not completed online submissions can be refused access to the flight.

Only Nicaraguan nationals travelling to Honduras must fill out the immigration “prechequeo” to enter the country, and the “authorization to travel” request must be submitted seven days prior to the travel date.

When checking in for their flight, passengers must present evidence of approved travel documents to enter the country, or they may be denied boarding.

Cayman Airways is reminding all passengers travelling to any destination that it is their sole responsibility to research and secure the travel documents required for entry into the country they are travelling to. Per global industry standards, Cayman Airways reserves the right to deny boarding of passengers who are noncompliant with customs and immigration entry requirements at the time of check-in for their flight, at the passenger’s expense.