Traffickers used sneakers to smuggle 3kg of cocaine

(CNS): Two women and one man from Suriname began serving lengthy prison terms Wednesday following their conviction for importing around 3kgs of cocaine hidden in the soles of ten pairs of sneakers in suitcases they brought to Cayman in October. The trio travelled from Suriname through Trinidad and Jamaica, pretending not to know each other. But they raised the suspicion of customs officers on arrival at Owen Roberts International Airport.

Sheron Ann Moses (65), a mother and grandmother, was handed a sentence of six years and seven months. Onica Violetta Barclay (43), Moses’ daughter, was given the longest term at nine years, and her boyfriend, Vidol Anfernie La Fleur (26), was given a sentence of eight years and three months. All sentences included discounts for their guilty pleas.

The three were arrested at the airport after arousing the suspicions of customs officers because of the route they took to get here, plus the fact that they were all from Suriname and staying at the same hotel but had travelled as individuals. Moses had even cleared customs and was in a taxi outside the airport before Barclay and La Fleur were stopped, which led officers to call Moses back into the terminal.

When their bags were searched, customs officers found five pairs of sneakers in Moses’ suitcase with over 1.1 kilos of cocaine packed into the soles. She also had a small amount of cocaine hidden up her anus, which she told the officers was for her own use.

Barclay was carrying two pairs of sneakers with just under 700 grams of cocaine in the soles, and Vidol had more than 1.2 kilos of the drug packed into the soles of three pairs of shoes.

Although they each gave different, conflicting and inconsistent stories, Barclay appeared to be the ringleader. She admitted getting $3,000 from a family friend by the name of “George One Foot” in exchange for taking the sneakers to the Cayman Islands. In an effort to cooperate, Barclay gave to the authorities the contact details she had for the man who had supplied the shoes containing the drugs. But she said she didn’t have the contact details for the person who was supposed to collect the drugs when they arrived here.

As she handed down her sentencing ruling Wednesday, Justice Cheryll Richards detailed how she had arrived at the different sentences for each individual given the different roles they played, the quantities they carried and their circumstances.