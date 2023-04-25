Motorbike rider killed in Walkers Rd crash

(CNS) UPDATED: Police have now confirmed that a 28-year-old man from George Town was killed in the crash this morning on Walkers Road. The RCIPS has now said that the man was riding a motorbike, having said he was a cyclist in the first report about the collision. A 53-year-old George Town man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has since bailed pending further investigation. The police have not yet responded to CNS inquiries as to whether or not the man who died was riding an illegal dirt bike, as has been indicated by some witnesses.

The crash happened at the junction of Walkers Road and Memorial Avenue in George Town at around 6:20am. Traffic was diverted to South Church Street through Boiler’s Road and Melmac Avenue, as officers conducted investigations into the fourth fatal collision of the year so far.

The RCIPS apologised for the inconvenience caused by the diversion and also offered their condolences to the man’s family.

This collision is being investigated by the traffic police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 website.