Suspects arrested but burglaries ‘sadden’ Brac minister

Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): Following a spree of burglaries on Cayman Brac, District Administration Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (CBE) is advocating for additional support and resources for the Sister Islands to combat all illicit and illegal activity. Two 31-year-old men, both from the Brac, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary in relation to four recent break-ins on that island and are now in custody on Grand Cayman.

The burglaries at the Cross Roads Baptist Church, Scott Development and the Star Island restaurant over the last week or so come in the wake of the Brac’s first armed robbery at a liquor store just before Christmas.

In a statement about the crime spree, O’Connor-Connolly said, “Cayman Brac is still the safest place to live in our islands, however, as a result of these recent occurrences, the local community have been placed on high alert and have increased their levels of anxiety about their safety.”

She said she was “extremely concerned and saddened by this news. This matters deeply to me. It matters to our government.” Noting the work that had been done by the RCIPS to apprehend the suspects, she said, “The crucial duty of our government is to make our communities safer.”

Since last year, the number of police officers on Cayman Brac has increased to one chief inspector, two sergeants, nine constables, one civilian staff member and a community safety officer (CSO), However, the minister said she would continue to press for more and encouraged anyone wiht information about a crime to share it with the RCIPS.

“It is our social, moral and collective responsibility to keep our beloved islands safe. We are one Cayman Islands,” she said.

While two men were arrested on 25 April in relation to the four recent burglaries on the Brac, they have not been charged. However, the RCIPS said that after their arrest police officers searched the premises where the men were located and recovered items suspected to have been stolen during one of the burglaries.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call 948-0331. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.