Rileys weren’t ‘cleared’ to coach, says NACAC

Pauline Davis-Thompson

(CNS): The row over how Lacee Barnes-Riley, a gold medal-winning former national athlete turned coach, and her husband, Adrian Riley, were accredited for the recent CARIFTA Games escalated Monday after Cayman Islands Athletic Association (CIAA) President Delroy Murray circulated a letter from North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) implying that Bahamian track star Pauline Davis-Thompson was the one who forced the issue without authorisation.

Barnes-Riley recently posted a video on social media in which she accused the CIAA of being behind an embarrassing incident where they were escorted from the CARIFTA training area and their accreditation was revoked. The controversy has overshadowed the Games, where local athletes won two gold medals and one bronze. The Rileys went to the Bahamas having privately paid for and secured their accreditation to coach Cayman athletes.

The letter from NACAC, signed by General Secretary Keith Joseph, said, “NACAC Athletics remains very clear that the lone authority for the granting of access to accreditation for persons from any country that has registered a representative team to compete at the event, remains the national federation, in this case, the CIAA. That authority was never surrendered at any point that NACAC Athletics was aware of, at any point during the Carifta Games of 2023.”

He said the accreditation official, Kirsti Johnson, had held on to the badges printed for the Rileys as she awaited financial authorisation for their release to a CIAA team leader or manager, but it was Davis-Thompson who came to collect the passes for the Rileys.

“Ms Davis was told that the official was unable to release the badges at this time because she could not confirm whether or not the team had paid their levy,” Joseph wrote in his letter. “Ms Davis proceeded to slam her hand on top of the badges that were on the side of the official’s computer, and said, ‘I will be responsible’, and took the badges and walked out of the accreditation centre. The leadership… did not authorize Ms Davis to engage in the action she undertook.”

Speaking to Cayman Compass sports reporter Seaford Russell, Sports Minister Bernie Bush was critical of the CIAA and said that what happened was “foolishness”, as he pointed to a number of past problems. While he accepted that the situation with the Rileys may have breached NACAC rules, he said it could have been handled much better.

Bush said he was far more concerned about other shortcomings and questions about the CIAA and the poor decisions they were making about which athletes were qualified to attend and which coaches were formally accredited.