‘Queen’ to be crowned 8 months after pageant

Miss Cayman Islands Universe Chloe Powery-Doxey

(CNS): More than eight months after the 2022 Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant, when Tiffany Conolly was crowned the winner only to lose the title as a result of a criminal conviction, 1st Runner-up, Chloe Powery-Doxey, will finally be officially crowned later this month. She will receive the crown at a National Gallery event on Friday, 28 April, hosted by former Miss Cayman Islands Universe winners Caitlin Tyson (2018) and Mariah Tibbetts (2020).

After the pageant last August, Conolly’s courtroom troubles became an issue and Powery-Doxey, and on occasion 2nd Runner-up Hayley Grizzel, stood in for her. While Conolly held on to the crown until her conviction in February, Powery-Doxey took her place in the Miss Universe contest in New Orleans in January, even though she was still officially the 1st Runner-up.

“Through all of the challenges and uncertainty, she has continued to be steadfast and poised and has made us proud, and we are elated that the time has finally come to crown her our Queen,” local pageant officials said in a press release.

The whole affair led to the Cayman Islands Government pulling out of the Miss Universe franchise, which was then taken over by the local committee. Officials said that the rebranding of the pageant logo and formal introduction of the newly appointed chairperson, Catherine Tyson-Sewell, and her committee members would also take place during the special event.