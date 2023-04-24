Public warned about stolen goods as burglary surges

(CNS): While crime statistics show a decline in burglaries in recent years, the police are currently dealing with a spike in break-ins and thefts at job sites as well as commercial and residential premises. Construction tools and materials are some of the most common items being stolen, and the police are urging people not to buy used tools that may have been stolen.

There have been 28 reports of this kind this year. Most thefts take place in George Town and Bodden Town, but all districts are affected.

Detectives are asking property owners and construction workers with valuable tools to install cameras on their properties and sites both as a deterrent and to assist with an investigation if necessary.

They also reminded owners to take photos of their belongings and make inconspicuous markings on them so that if recovered, they can be easily identified.

“We are also concerned about where these tools end up after being stolen,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “The public is being reminded that it is an offence to handle stolen goods. This means storing or keeping it, selling or buying it. Therefore, we are alerting the public not to become involved with any property that may be stolen.”

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information relating to burglaries and thefts to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.