Public spending expected to reach over $1B by 2026

Premier Wayne Panton delivers the SPS, 26 April 2023

(CNS): Core government expenditure will exceed CI$1 billion by 2026, Premier Wayne Panton revealed in his Strategic Policy Statement delivered in the House of Parliament Wednesday. According to the document that sets out the government’s proposed spending plans for the rest of this administration and beyond, well over $3 billion in revenue is expected to be collected over the next three years.

While the Cayman Islands Government reached a record $1 billion in revenue collection last year, the CIG expects to spend that much running government by 2026 for the first time. But despite this expected record level of public sector expenditure, Panton said the government would collect enough revenue and could still expect a core government surplus of over CI$103 million that year.

Panton, in his new role as finance minister, painted a rosy fiscal picture for the rest of the PACT administration, with record low levels of unemployment, falling inflation and continued surpluses for the public purse. While growth in GDP is predicted to fall to just 1.6% next year, it is expected to grow by more than 2% for the rest of the SPS period, with no expectation of a recession here.

The government’s economists said in the SPS report, “Robust international demand for Cayman’s services is expected to support short-term growth in the Islands.” But they are warning that increasing geopolitical tensions, the current test of faith in the international banking system, and the continued fear around the world of a looming recession pose significant “unquantifiable downside risk to the forecast”.

Consumer demand remained strong in the Cayman Islands last year, and this resilience is expected to continue in the first part of 2023 and facilitate further growth. Despite the problems associated with it, consumption by the community remains one of the main drivers of revenue for the government in the coming years. Panton told the parliament that, alongside the financial services sector, import duty and stamp duty would be where the government collects most of its cash for the next three years.

With no new taxes, fees or borrowing planned, the public purse is expected to be filled by the offshore industry, continued acquisition of stuff (despite some slowdown in the pace of demand) and property sales. The demand for financial and insurance services will continue to be the main source of government revenue.

“The government’s priority to implement economic substance regulations for partnerships and other compliance-related regulations should add to the stable performance of the sector,” according to the SPS document. Although inflationary pressures and tighter monetary policy could partially limit the demand for loans, the finance and insurance services sector is projected to grow by around 1.6% over the medium term.

The premier said that the government remains committed to maintaining fiscal prudence, and the forthcoming budget, which will be delivered later this year, will be in full compliance with the Principles of Responsible Financial Management, as prescribed by the Public Management and Finance Act.

Alongside the usual economic management, the government would be focused on the human development side of society. Panton said there were plans to build new schools, improve gender inequality, increase affordable housing, improve public transport and lower the cost of living to reduce social inequality and raise living standards in the Cayman Islands.

As he presented the document to the House and before delivering his full address about the SPS, Panton stressed that the government was focused on responsibly improving the quality of life for all of the people of these islands.