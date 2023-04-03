Property manager denies stealing rental cash

Pink Beach House

(CNS): Fernando Mota Mendes (55) pleaded not guilty to three counts of obtaining property by deception when he appeared in Grand Court Friday. Mendes, who runs a property management and maintenance company, has denied posing as the owner and taking and keeping money from renters of a property in North Side, known as the Pink Beach House, which he was managing.

Mendes is accused of taking a total of CI$10,800 on three separate occasions in 2021 during lockdown from staycation guests who wanted to rent the beach property by telling them he was the owner.

A trial date has been set for July. Mendes was bailed to return on that date.