PPM leader refutes Panton’s claim over Mac

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart and Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has denied sending any indirect message to Premier Wayne Panton about who should have replaced Dwayne Seymour on the Public Accounts Committee. On Friday, Panton made the controversial nomination of beleaguered MP McKeeva Bush (WBW) and has implied he did so because McTaggart, who chairs PAC, had indicated that he did not want Saunders to sit on the committee.

However, McTaggart stated in correspondence with CNS that this is not the case and the opposition has had no involvement in the premier’s decision.

“I can confirm that I did not send any message, directly or indirectly, to the premier regarding the membership of the PAC,” McTaggart stated. “In fact, on Friday afternoon, I spoke with him briefly prior to the start of the special meeting asking him why he chose [Bush] as [Seymour’s] replacement.”

McTaggart said the premier then told him that he “understood that I did not want” Saunders on PAC. “I told him plainly that I had not made any representations regarding the future make-up of the PAC. Indeed, we hadn’t even discussed it in our caucus.”

A PPM member also told CNS that the opposition leader and the premier usually communicate directly an do not use intermediaries.

But during on appearance on Cayman Marl Road on Monday, Panton pointed the finger at the opposition leader. He said that after Seymour resigned from the committee, he had an indirect message from McTaggart that “there was a particular person who he did not want”.

Noting that it was an important tradition that the opposition takes the leadership on PAC, Panton said he wanted to appoint someone the chairperson would be “more comfortable with. Let’s put it that way.”

The premier said that “despite what has transpired”, Bush remains an MP and was qualified to sit on the committee. “There are those who will not agree with it and those who are OK with it, but the business of government has to continue,” he said.

“As long as Bush is an elected member… despite everything else that may be going on in terms in his legal issues, he is still entitled to participate as a member of parliament,” Panton said, adding that he had to operate with the realities.

However, the premier has been broadly criticised for the decision. The opposition has accused Panton of trying to appease his divided government in a desperate attempt to cling to power.

Commentators on CNS have also been very critical of the decision, and social media posts show that people are concerned about Bush’s continued ability to manipulate the government, despite his existing criminal conviction and his latest criminal charges.