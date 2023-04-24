PPM accuses Panton of desperate cling to power
(CNS): The opposition has asked why Premier Wayne Panton continues to enable and protect McKeeva Bush. Following Panton’s decision to facilitate the election of the beleaguered MP to the Public Accounts Committee, which is chaired by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, the Progressives have questioned the premier’s commitment to women’s rights after appeasing members of his government “in a desperate attempt to cling to power”.
CNS has also confirmed that Chris Saunders was not asked by the premier to take up the vacant seat despite his willingness to accept the post.
In a press release about the nomination by the premier followed by a vote to appoint Bush to PAC, the PPM said, “The entire country must have been somewhat surprised” about Bush’s appointment to the high-profile standing committee, which scrutinises reports by the Office of the Auditor General on government expenditure.
The opposition said they were told the night before Friday’s special meeting that PACT wanted Bush to replace Dwayne Seymour (BTE), who resigned from PAC after being promoted to Cabinet minister.
“Ironically, the notice was received almost to the day of the second anniversary of Premier Panton agreeing for Mr Bush to join his PACT Government and offering him the role of Speaker of the House,” the PPM stated.
“Once again, despite his many admonishments of Mr Bush and the court charges faced by Mr Bush, Premier Panton continues to promote his former speaker into high-profile political positions. It begs the question of whether Premier Panton’s claim that he cares about the treatment of women in our society is genuine.
“Instead, it would appear the premier is more interested in appeasing some members of his government in a desperate attempt to cling to power,” the opposition added.
Panton clearly faces a balancing act to keep his government of independent members together, and PACT is still said to be plagued by internal policy differences and power plays.
His decision to appoint Bush to PAC over Chris Saunders remains a mystery. Having been fired from Cabinet, Saunders, a qualified accountant and former PAC member, is now serving as an independent opposition member and would likely have been less controversial.
While Saunders is facing allegations that he bullied staff in his ministry, Bush is facing actual criminal charges that he indecently assaulted two civil servants at an official cocktail party.
Saunders told CNS that he was not asked by any members of PACT to serve on the PAC but would have been very happy to do so. He said he was aware that Bush was reluctant to take up the appointment but had been urged to do so by Panton and Deputy Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.
Bush last served on the PAC when he was the opposition leader between 2014 and 2015 before he was ousted by the Legislative Assembly. At the time, then premier Alden McLaughlin admitted it was “poor judgement” on his part to have put him on that committee in the first place, given his appalling relationship with the Office of the Auditor General, especially Alastair Swarbrick, the recently departed auditor general.
the people of the caymam islands voted everyone of these MP’s into office.
stop crying. next time be very careful who you vote for. Hint an election should be about the candidates ability to leas the country not how popular he is.
Isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black!
What about Men’s rights? Or can women lie as much as they want to get us in legal trouble whenever they feel?
PPM should choke on their words given their actions between 2017-2021 they were arrogant just like this lot
Power and the desperation to keep it at all costs makes Wayne Panton no different than Alden McLaughlin, Roy McTaggart, Joey Hew, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Tara Rivers, Moses Kirkonnell, the PPM and the UDP.
History has taught us there is no such thing as any principles of doing what is the right thing for the country.
Instead the objective is to do the right thing for their selfish reasons or what best serves their own political ambitions.
There is a lack of Integrity and a track record of not knowing the difference between speaking about the right things versus doing the right things are qualities that Caymanians in leadership positions in parliament and the “world class civil service” have proven they have in abundance.
This story is more about the pot cussing the kettle when you understand Cayman politics. Hypocrisy defines our leaders.
Only God can save our country.
Thank you Leader of Opposition for calling this out. This is not a political ploy to share with the public the way the appointment was handled and is a cause for concern.
The public shares the opinion that the PACT government is fractured and while Saunders is a qualified accountant and would have accepted the position, he was also in charge of public finances so would be auditing himself in the short term.
At the very least it could have gone to the floor to consider others for the position.
Former Miss Cayman got shammed and dragged through the dirt over a private matter with a partner that went to court, and the whole committee was replaced!
But BIG MAC gets to stay in government after BEATING a random woman in public serving him!
ONLY IN CAYMAN
Hooray – PPM and Roy to the rescue. We are all saved now.