Policy for beach vending heads to Cabinet

Beach chairs on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): The government plans to adopt a policy created by the Public Lands Commission to deal with the ad hoc and illegal vending that has been causing problems on Seven Mile Public Beach. According to Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, the policy is expected to go before Cabinet this week, and once implemented, all vendors wanting to do business on any public beach will need to get approval from the commission.

Speaking on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Friday, Bryan said he expected things would start to operate more smoothly at the location. Although the issue falls under Lands Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Bryan noted the importance of this issue to his portfolio of tourism.

For several years now, concern has grown over unregulated commercial activity, especially on Seven Mile Public Beach. With a general decrease in beach access and the number of venues offering facilities for cruise and overnight visitors not staying in beachfront accommodation, local traders have moved onto the Public Beach to offer everything, from cold beer to shade umbrellas. This has fuelled overcrowding on the beach and created a chaotic situation.

The PLC Inspectorate has been working on the development of a new permit application process as part of the policy due to be rolled out. In the interim, officials have clamped down on vendors trading without a licence, but there has been a reluctance to remove everyone, especially local traders who have been plying their wares in the area for several years and have come to depend on the business as their livelihood.

The PLC is also still trying to persuade vendors to use the controversial kiosks at the beach, but the traders have said the wooden huts are not fit for purpose. The commission said recently that it is a criminal offence for people to conduct commercial activities on crown land without a vendor permit issued by the PLC.