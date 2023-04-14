Police seek help to find suspect gunman

Malik Joseph McDonald

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to help them track down Malik Joseph McDonald (26), who was last known to be living in George Town. He is wanted by the police for firearms offences and is known to be violent and believed to be armed and dangerous. McDonald is 5’6″ tall, of dark complexion and slim build.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or 911, especially if the circumstances are time-sensitive.

The public is also being reminded that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. Anyone who is prosecuted for hiding a wanted person is liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS website.