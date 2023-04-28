Police deny closing case in child’s mysterious death

Alissady Azalea Powell

(CNS): The RCIPS has denied closing the investigation into the unexplained death of a child in Cayman Brac last summer. The body of Alissady Azalea Powell was found on the ironshore more than a mile from where her family was staying in South Side East, Cayman Brac. The child was found missing from her bed at around 4:30am on 26 July, and her mother has stated on a number of occasions that she believes the child was murdered.

The police have said that they are still investigating the circumstances around the two-year-old’s tragic death and trying to establish all of the facts.

However, the child’s mother, Yvane Dixon-Powell, believes the police have given up trying and has hired a private investigator to find out what happened to her baby. The RCIPS said in a statement Friday that officers were aware that the mother had commissioned a “private forensic provider” and that the police would continually review all material and information provided to them.

“Officers have been in dialogue with the mother and other members of the child’s family and are keeping them updated on developments,” the police stated, adding that the matter is still an open file with both the Coroner’s Office and the RCIPS.

The mother has expressed her frustrations about what she sees as a lack of effort by the police to find out what happened to her little girl. She claimed that the police told her they had exhausted their resources, so she had spent money on private investigators. Those findings have been shared with the police.

Dixon-Powell has said that she does not believe her child drowned or walked more than a mile in a rain storm. She believes that Alissady was killed by the same person who attacked her a few months before her child’s death.